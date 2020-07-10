AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Inks Deal To Take Italian Soccer Club AC Milan To Another Level

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z is about to take over soccer in Europe, with his new deal between roc nation and AC Milan.

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation has entered into a new partnership aiming to revive the fortunes of Italian soccer AC MILAN.

Bosses at Jay's firm and the soccer club announced their "unique, industry-first partnership" on Thursday, focusing on their philanthropic efforts, and partnering on music, sporting, and cultural events.

The new partnership follows the two organizations' collaboration on the From Milan with Love charity live-stream hosted by DJ Khaled and featuring the likes of Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and the Jonas Brothers, in May.

AC Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig says in a statement to Sportsbusiness.com: "AC Milan as a club has always looked to push the boundaries and do things differently. This ambitious partnership will help us to showcase the power of the AC Milan and Roc Nation brands across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle and provide us with some exciting new ways to engage with our fans and partners around the world."

Roc Nation executive Michael Yormark adds: "Both brands possess a strong commitment to community, which was evident through the success of From Milan with Love. I am looking forward to building on that success by creating more opportunities together that combines the integrity of the club's rich history and Roc Nation's signature ability to create and move culture."

The Roc Nation deal comes with Milan struggling with a title drought lasting almost a decade, with the team unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League tournament.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Confirm Social Media Posts Led Killers To Pop Smoke

Police reveal the dubious plot that led to Pop Smoke's death in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff

Streams For Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A & Killer Mike Songs Skyrocket After George Floyd's Death

Sam Cooke's signature song from 1964 also became a favorite as #BlackLivesMatter protesters took to the streets across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Lil Nas X Expands Power With Recording Academy Membership

Lil Nas X has joined the Recording Academy in order to diversify the organization's membership.

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem Blasts Drew Brees On Kid Cudi's "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady"

The 'Music to Be Murdered By' creator also raps about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Crunchyroll To Launch Anime-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Check out the pieces featured in the Hot Girl's exclusive line.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Leaked Kanye West Freestyles Set Off Worries About Rapper's Health

Forbes magazine scored an interview with Kanye West, which has people questioning his sanity again.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Lands Atop The 2020 Mid-Year Albums Chart

Hip Hop and R&B dominated the first half of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. & 50 Cent Accuse Each Other Of Being A Snitch

Tip is still calling out the "bully" to accept a hits-for-hits faceoff.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Beyonce Offering Loans To Black-Owned Small Businesses

Beyonce's coming to the aid of dozens of black-owned businesses with a new relief fund.

AllHipHop Staff