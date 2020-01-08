Master P Leaves Los Angeles To Set Up Shop In Minnesota

(AllHipHop News) Master P no longer lives in Hollywood.

The rapper moved to Minnesota with his two sons Mercy and Hercy.

According to KARE 11, the “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” hitmaker had gone to the Twin Cities to take care of a family member and then decided to stay.

His two sons now attend Minnehaha Academy and they are playing for Redhawks, the school’s basketball team.

On Saturday, Redhawks took on Sierra Canyon Trailblazers at Target Center with Hercy Miller at the center stage.

Hercy played with Jalen Suggs, his childhood friend.

Master P built his own legendary record label No Limit Records, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and California.

The rapper, born Percy Miller, also had a successful NBA career in the late 90s and early 2000s.

He had pre-season contracts with The Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets.

Nowadays, Master P or Percy Miller is also an entrepreneur, actor, songwriter, investor, and businessman.

He is now a finance guru and eager to share his wisdom about wealth with his new home. He offers a MasterClass Millionaire seminar in a bid to give back to the community.

“I feel like God saved my life and spared it for a purpose. I want to give it back to the people I can. Especially African American kids, or people that don't understand financial literacy,” Master P said. “I want to help future entrepreneurs understand the importance of building their own business."