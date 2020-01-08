AllHipHop
Login

Master P Leaves Los Angeles To Set Up Shop In Minnesota

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap mogul Master P settles in Minnesota to help local businesses.

(AllHipHop News) Master P no longer lives in Hollywood.

The rapper moved to Minnesota with his two sons Mercy and Hercy.

According to KARE 11, the “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” hitmaker had gone to the Twin Cities to take care of a family member and then decided to stay.

His two sons now attend Minnehaha Academy and they are playing for Redhawks, the school’s basketball team.

On Saturday, Redhawks took on Sierra Canyon Trailblazers at Target Center with Hercy Miller at the center stage.

Hercy played with Jalen Suggs, his childhood friend.

Master P built his own legendary record label No Limit Records, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and California.

The rapper, born Percy Miller, also had a successful NBA career in the late 90s and early 2000s.

He had pre-season contracts with The Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets.

Nowadays, Master P or Percy Miller is also an entrepreneur, actor, songwriter, investor, and businessman.

He is now a finance guru and eager to share his wisdom about wealth with his new home. He offers a MasterClass Millionaire seminar in a bid to give back to the community.

“I feel like God saved my life and spared it for a purpose. I want to give it back to the people I can. Especially African American kids, or people that don't understand financial literacy,” Master P said. “I want to help future entrepreneurs understand the importance of building their own business."

Comments
Martin Lawrence Addresses Tisha Campbell’s 1997 Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Cops Plead For Help Solving YG Related Murder Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
Lizzo Explains Why She Quit Twitter On Instagram
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
YG Victimized In New Year's Eve Heist
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
'Hustlers' Director On Possible Broadway Musical Version: So Much Depends On Usher
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
A$AP Rocky Addresses His Controversial Ferguson Comments After Sweden Arrest
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkSo basically this nigga saying he still feels the same. Between this lame and Jim jones, Harlem can hold this L
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Jane Doe Accuser Admonished By Judge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rae Sremmurd Rep Releases Statement About The Murder Of Duo's Stepfather
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment