Meek Mill And Girlfriend Welcome Their Son

The rumors are true and the news broke: Meek Mill And Milano Welcome Son

(AllHipHop News) Congrats to Meek Mill and girlfriend Milan Harris. The pair welcomed their baby boy today (May 6), which is also Meek Mill's 33rd birthday.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," Meek tweeted.

The rumors have been swirling for quite some time, but gossip mongers never quite got the verification they sought. They do now.

Rumors swirled in the latter part of 2019, but shy of confirming. She did confirm at a personal appearance that she was pregnant in December.

Congrats to the happy couple!