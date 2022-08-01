Mystikal Charged With Rape, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse; Awaiting Arraignment 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mystikal was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, charged with multiple felonies, including rape and battery.

Mystikal is currently behind bars in a Louisiana jail after being hit with multiple felony charges, including rape, robbery, and felony strangulation.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was booked at Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office before being transported to Ascension Parish Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment according to records. He was booked at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday (Jul. 31).

He is charged with felony first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery; strangulation. He is also facing charges of false imprisonment and simple criminal damage. The offenses are all recorded as having been committed on Sunday at 9:21 a.m.

Mystikal served six years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual battery charge in 2003. He was released in 2010. Then in 2016, he was accused of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, but the investigation was closed in 2020. Louisiana’s Caddo Parish District Attorney declined to indict and dismissed the charges, although by that time Mystikal had already served a year and a half.

He also had to raise 3 million in order to post bond and was forced to wear an ankle bracelet for almost a year. Mystikal said he had sex with a woman at a party following his “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop” in Shreveport, Louisiana. He claims the woman was there with her boyfriend and later claimed she was raped instead of admitting to being unfaithful.

After the case was dismissed, Britney Green, who worked on the case for the District Attorney’s office had this to say.

“We never want to be a part of any process that has an innocent person tied up in the criminal justice process,” she explained. “I just want to say that there is a distinction between not guilty and innocent, and that also because the case is dismissed or a case is resolved in a fashion other than at trial, that it doesn’t necessarily mean that an incident did not happen.”

This story is developing, stay tuned to AllHipHop.com for updates.