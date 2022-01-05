Saweetie Helps Launch M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge Accepted Campaign

The “My Type” rapper invites fans to put the Canadian company to the test.

M·A·C Cosmetics tapped Hip Hop star Saweetie for Challenge Accepted. Pop culture icon Cher is also involved in the makeup brand’s campaign.

“Only M·A·C could bring Cher and Saweetie together,” says Drew Elliott, SVP, GlobalCreativeDirector, M·A·C Cosmetics. “When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an Icon and a Legend.”

Elliott continues, “M·A·C products are built for stars on stage or off, every day and all day. We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test, let’s see if you have what it takes.”

Both Saweetie and Cher appear in an ad for M·A·C’s Challenge Accepted. The 30-second spot features the “My Type” rapper and the “Believe” singer inviting their fans to put M·A·C makeup to the test.

“I have always wanted a matte lipstick that feels comfortable and doesn’t feather or fade,” states Chantel Miller, Director of Artistry and Digital Content, North America. “I spoke up for what I believed a lot of people and Pros would love… and then along came Powder Kiss Lipstick. Challenge accepted.”

Miller adds, “This formula is just groundbreaking. I get everything I want out of it and then some –with such a perfect selection of shades to match my mood, my makeup and whatever challenges my day (or night) has in store for me!”