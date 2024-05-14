Snoop Dogg Promises To Be Reba McEntire’s King During Voice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to join “The Voice” as a coach and mentor and the rapper said he is going to “bring the funk!”

Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are set to join “The Voice” for season 26.

On Monday, it was announced that the Hip-Hop icon and the singer-songwriter would be joining the NBC singing competition as coaches for its upcoming 26th season.

The duo will join returning coaches Reba McEntire, who has been on the show since 2023, and Gwen Stefani, who has been a coach on the show since 2014.

Both Bublé and Snoop Dogg have appeared on the show in the past.

Bublé served as an advisor to Blake Shelton’s team in season three, while Snoop appeared as a mega mentor in season 20.

The announcement was made at Radio City Music Hall in New York as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation.

“Folks, we’ve got a rookie taking the chair. I can’t wait for him to join us – so I can beat him,” country star McEntire quipped on stage during the event. “Everyone please welcome the D-O-double-G, Snoop Dogg!”

Snoop then took to the stage to perform a rendition of his hit song “Gin and Juice.”

“Since Reba is the queen of The Voice who brings the sparkle, I can be the king who brings the style, the funk and the fun,” the rapper said after his performance.

Season 26 does not yet have a premiere date.