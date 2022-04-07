Bass Gods Music Streaming Service Founded By JeromeGrace, Randolph Francis, and Kevon Polk Launching Summer 2022

Bass Gods is an online audio distribution and music sharing platform founded and led by Chief Executive Officer Jerome Grace, Chief Operations Officer Randolph Francis and Chief Visionary Officer Kevon Polk.

The music industry has changed because of technological advances. Today, music creators should be able to provide their music to fans and listeners quickly and decisively, respecting the different ways in which each individual chooses to access it. Bass Gods is a digital service that will provide newly established musicians with the chance to establish a direct connection with their fans by allowing them to engage in real-time and live sessions through their platform.

Why choose Bass Gods?

Bass Gods will change the way we discover, listen to, and release music.The streaming service will allow invited artists to upload their music directly to Bass Gods, thereby bypassing any third-party aggregator/distributor (e.g.Tunecore). Listeners can sign up, create their accounts, and interact with artists – who are also Bass Gods users! Subscribers will be able to interactively stream music and purchase permanent digital downloads, merchandise, tickets to events, and more – directly from artists on Bass Gods.

Launching Date and Compatible Platforms:

The Bass Gods music streaming service will be launched in three phases. The first phase is named ‘Alpha’ and will be launched at the end of this summer of 2022. The Alpha phase will allow artists to upload their music directly to Bass Gods. The artists will also get an option to invite other artists to join Bass Gods. The Bass Gods app will be available for both Android and Apple devices and can be downloaded through respective app stores. The Bass Gods mobile app will be a replica of their website- which will allow artists to upload music and associated media directly from their mobile devices.

Bass Gods Membership Plans:

For Musicians:

The Bass Gods platform will feature two plans: A Free Plan and a Pro Plan. The Free Plan allows for only a limited number of uploads however, the Pro Plan gives artists unlimited uploads and other features.

For Listeners:

Bass Gods’ plans for listeners will be tiered as a Free Ad-Supported Plan. In the future- the founders of the Bass Gods have planned to launch a paid subscription plan that will provide listeners interactive access to artists catalogs of music without ads.

To keep up with the latest updates from Bass Gods, follow on Instagram @bassgods