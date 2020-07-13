Chance The Rapper Support For Kanye West Goes Left On Twitter

Chance The Rapper suggest people "trust" Kanye rather than use common sense.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West is in the news again. And thanks to Chance The Rapper, we are talking about this man once again. I am not sure what their relationship is but at this precise moment, it is in fact, annoying the hell out of me. Chance The Rapper went on his social media and said the following: "I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than your trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way."

Well, the Twitter-verse didn’t disappoint. They went in on Chance the Rapper as I’ve never seen before. Now, this wasn’t some cancel culture moment, this was more like an education coming from all sorts of people. I saw some political people talking and other times they were intellectuals talking and even some regular people that just have some simple common sense.

Chances a very smart guy but I am not sure what his affinity for Kanye West truly is. This blind loyalty is not what’s up. As we move into this election in the fall, we need leaders that are willing to put the people over their friends particularly if their friend is an egomaniac with mental issues. Also, there is the issue of trust...hell no we don't trust anybody. Definitely not Kanye.

Here is my fave tweet here. LOL!