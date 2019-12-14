AllHipHop
NLE Choppa’s Ex Claims He Wants Her To Abort Their Baby!

Simone Grant
by

NLE Choppa and his ex are going at it on Instagram over abortion claims.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Looks like rapper 17-year-old NLE Choppa is expecting a baby next year, but it doesn’t seem like he is too happy about the recent news.

Choppa’s ex-girlfriend, Mariah took to Instagram to put her ex on blast about how he begged her to have their baby and now wants her to abort it.

Mariah posted a series of screenshots between the two including messages where NLE says he loves and misses her, begging her not to kill the baby. 

She also says he made a diss song about her only to shortly after blow her phone up with “I miss you” and “I love you” texts.

NLE responded saying that Mariah is trying to trap him saying she is upset he has moved on with his life. Ouch!

The two are very young and still learning about this thing called life. Let’s pray they figure this out.

Check out the conversation between the two below.

 

