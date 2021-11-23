Is there a link between Wendy Williams’ absence and an array of health concerns?

Wendy Williams is a polarizing personality. This controversial media juggernaut continues to challenge and to help Hip-Hop evolve. Going from nocturnal shock-jock to daytime television’s center stage, Wendy Williams, is an entire experience. Recently, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, reports that Wendy Williams is supposedly, “confined to a wheelchair and suffering from dementia.”

The exclusive report which surfaces from Antoine Edwards, via, @ToineTheDon gives further insight into Wendy’s supposed woes. The Dallas-based news personality suggests, “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.”

In addition, more details illuminate her seemingly dire health conditions. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” so says the Instagram account for the show’s production agency.

Given the fact, that the Wendy Williams show has encountered an indefinite hiatus, these breaking details and both informative and concerning. Her purple chair has been empty for far too long. Earlier this year, the Wendy Show’s verified Instagram account delivered a candid account into Wendy’s well-being.

It states, “As everyone knows my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that are taking longer than we expected.”