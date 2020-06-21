AllHipHop
What Was DL Hughley Thinking?

illseed

DL Hughley was touring so hard during a pandemic that he passed out!

(AllHipHop Rumors) So DL Hughley was caught out there. The brother was on a tour and passed out. A comedy tour. A comedy tour in the midst of a pandemic. It is hard to believe that DL Hughley, one of the most woke-est brothers ever, was out here touring during an international pandemic. But he was.

Now, first I want to say that I am so happy that he is not in any real jeopardy and that he will return safely to his family. But we have to look at this from a point of health and reasoning. He was touring with no masks inside at various comedy clubs throughout the country. Inside the club, nobody was wearing masks at all. They were just enjoying the show like nothing was wrong.

Now I just have to say that, DL was not symptomatic and did not seem to have any issues but, the fact is he could have spread his ailment through the audience and those that were even trying to help him when he passed out. We have to do better. And to be honest with you, I thought DL was one of those people that would be doing more responsible because he is such a thoughtful, smart, and even revolutionary voice in black America. What do you think?

