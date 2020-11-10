EXCLUSIVE: 2 Chainz Avoids War With Pablo Escobar’s Family In $10 Million Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News)
Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz’s beef with drug lord Pablo Escobar family is coming to a close.
According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, 2 Chainz reached a settlement with the infamous Colombian drug lord’s family over the usage of the last name for two of his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Diners.
In June of 2020, Escobar Inc. demanded $10 million from 2 Chainz, claiming he was profiteering off of the family’s name to his benefit through his popular Atlanta restaurants.
Escobar Inc. bosses accused the rapper of violating their trademarks on his menus, website,, social media accounts, and the merchandise he was peddling to promote his businesses.
The lawsuit also accused 2 Chainz of plastering the interior of both restaurants with paintings of Pablo Escobar to generate traffic and sales for the business, using Escobar’s image, “likeness, identity and celebrity persona.”
Rather than fight Pablo Escobar’s family in court, 2 Chainz opted to settle the lawsuit, according to court documents.
Both parties have 60 days to settle. If they deadlock, the lawsuit will be allowed to continue starting on January 8th 2021 and litigation will continue.