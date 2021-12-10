Canibus Returns: Talks Tech, LL Cool J, New Music, Jay-Z, Battle Rap, DMX, Missteps, MF DOOM, and MORE

Part 1.

Canibus is back. The lyricist, born Germaine Williams, is not only one of the nicest rappers ever, but he’s also one of the most enigmatic artists of all time. Controversy has also followed the rapper through the years since he was a brash upstart from the incessantly ill, criminally underrated, and impactful class of 1998. Now, in 2021, Canibus continues his musical journey with Kaiju. In Japanese pop culture, the kaiju were the monsters that reigned in fantasy. Think Godzilla or The Shogun Warriors of old. Canibus says these monsters are Hip-Hop.

In this exclusive interview, Canibus delves deep and brings everybody up to speed. He addresses the never-ending LL Cool J issue, asking why people continue to fuel division. On the other side, he examines the shout-out he received from his hero-turned rival as he was inducted into the Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame. On Kaiju, Canibus examines a wide range of subject matter from mysterious meetings with Jay-Z and Lyor Cohen (“I talked to Jay Z, I met with Lyor…I pretty much did it all” from “The Long Road”) to how Santa Claus dies this year. The album is complex and deep, like the author. Kaiju also features numerous guests, most notably DMX and MF Doom. Canibus is the star of the opus, which is a testimony to his enduring spirit and talent.

But…for how long?

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to Canibus – in brutal honesty – about his peaks as well as his valleys in this one-of-a-kind conversation. Should you make it to the end, Creekmur rejects ‘Bis’s attempt to apologize to his fans. This is a must see interview with a pair of Hip-Hop heads that have a decades-long respect and admiration for each other.

