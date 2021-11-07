Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott As Calls For Rapper To “Be Canceled” Intensify

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have issued passionate statements after eight people were killed at the Astroworld Festival on Friday in Houston.

Kylie Jenner has rushed to the defense of her boyfriend, Travis Scott, after numerous people were killed at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night (November 5th).

Travis Scott is being criticized on social media for performing as a deadly crowd surged and killed eight people.

“-For 37 minutes after Houston officials declared a "mass casualty" event at #Astroworld, with fans crushed near the stage, #TravisScott kept performing.



Another 300 people were injured during the deadly incident at NRG Park, where 50,000 people bought tickets to the sold-out 2-day festival.

Another 300 people were injured during the deadly incident at NRG Park, where 50,000 people bought tickets to the sold-out 2-day festival.

Travis stopped to set multiple times to address people who needed attention in the crowd, but he continued with a 75-minute set featuring Drake.

Kylie, pregnant with Travis’s second child, was at the NRG Park with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

She posted and messaged to Instagram, saying Travis had no clue such a serious set of events were unfolding as he performed on stage.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” Kylie Jenner said in a statement. “And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Authorities are investigating the fundamental causes of what led to the crowd surge.

Reports suggested a targeted attack occurred after a man was wandering through the crowd and injecting people with an unknown drug.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed it appeared a security officer was pricked with something and had to be revived with Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses.

“The security guard was revived in the medical staff did notice a p#### similar to what you would get if somebody was trying to inject. That is one part of it,” Chief Finner told CNN.

Travis Scott addressed the issue on his Instagram and vowed to cooperate with authorities.

“I just want to send out prayers to the to the ones that was lost last night. We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience,” Travis Scott said.

“Anytime I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show, and you know, help them get to help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation. We’ve been working closely with everyone to just try to get to the bottom of this,” Travis Scott continued. “The City Houston, HPD, Fire Department, you know to help us figure this out. So if you have any information please just contact your local authorities. Everybody continue to just keep your prayers. I mean I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this just happening. I’m going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep guys informed on what’s going on. Love you all.”

This apology means nothing. There's literally videos of people telling you to stop the concert but you chose to continue. If you really feel sorry for what happened at least pay for the funeral expenses of those who died to see you.

He should be arrested for attempted murder if the kid is even still alive. Like wtf yo!

Like wtf yo! #TravisScott — jimt (@pipteena) November 7, 2021

So disturbing Travis Scott acknowledges ambulance and crowd is screaming stop the show.. And he keeps going. Wtaf?

Travis Scott had to be seriously high to not see what was going on from his lofted perch. Horrendous.

#TravisScott had to be seriously high to not see what was going on from his lofted perch. Horrendous. https://t.co/UWlzCOZTB6 — The Lorax (@theloraxesunite) November 7, 2021