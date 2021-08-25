R. Kelly Case Continues … Jane Doe Says He Made Her Eat Feces

R. Kelly’s trial is on its way and more damning testimony has been shared by a woman that alleged that after she told him that she wanted to be a singer, he moved her into his home to be his girlfriend. This Jane Doe was a teenager when this happened. The woman, who did not […]

R. Kelly’s trial is on its way and more damning testimony has been shared by a woman that alleged that after she told him that she wanted to be a singer, he moved her into his home to be his girlfriend. This Jane Doe was a teenager when this happened.

The woman, who did not want to reveal her name, said that she met the disgraced R&B singer/ songwriter in 2015 when she was only 17 years old. This was the start of her five-year relationship with him, where she claims that he made her and other women call him “Daddy.”

Jane testified to the jurors that he spanked her like a child, beat her like a man, made her wear oversized clothes and ask for permission to leave any room (even to go to the bathroom), and made her record herself doing all kinds of humiliating things as a “punishment” for disobeying him. In one video, she alleges that he made her eat feces and rub it over her face.

The aforementioned other women were also in a relationship with Kelly and experienced similar policing.

“I eventually learned that we were actually all living together,” Jane shared with the court. “He (Kelly) told me to listen to whatever they said because it was basically coming from him.”

Jane further revealed that she and the women were not allowed to talk about their other lives outside of his home, sharing, “If it was anything outside of that, we would get in trouble.”

She was not also not allowed to talk about her relationship with the women that lived with them. Once he found out that she was kissing and telling (she actually told him), and Kelly forced her to sleep with one of his associates named “Nephew.”

“He wanted me to please Nephew the same way I would please him,” Jane testified.

The Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Geddes asked her if sex with Nephew was something that she wanted and the twenty-something responded in the negative.

R. Kelly’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, cross-examined Jane, lifting that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer did not hold her against her will. “You could have gone home, am I correct?” he asked.

Jane admitted that she could.

While she is going by Jane in the trial, her description makes her sound like Azriel Clary, the girlfriend who broke up with the singer in 2019, got into a fight with Joycelyn Savage and has recently reunited with her family.

One indicator that it is Clary is that she shared that she was one of the two girlfriends in the interview with CBS’s Gayle King. Clary said in that interview, “I was not having sex with him at 17.”

Jane Doe left Kelly as his girlfriend three months after he was arrested in 2019. She finally agreed to cooperate with the prosecution in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic impacted the start of the trial.

This story is developing.

