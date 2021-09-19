CuBox Is a Triple Threat In The Music Industry

CuBox released his latest album “Distances” which is full of smooth vibes. He says that his new album is like his baby and it means a lot to him.

CuBox from Dallas, TX has done much more than proven himself. Releasing beautifully crafted albums, producing, engineering, and doing a bit of singing have caught everyone’s attention. Having done millions of streams and been talked about in major media, it’s safe to say CuBox is the unknown artist that you better get to know!

CuBox released his latest album “Distances” which is full of smooth vibes. He says that his new album is like his baby and it means a lot to him. The personality from CuBox is eye-catching and once you see him you can’t forget him! It’s time to pay respect to the hard-working musical talent.

Follow Cubox @cuboxofficial