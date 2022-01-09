DJ and Producer Axel Beca Is Ringing in a New Era of French Music

As Axel started gaining recognition in Miami’s music scene, he landed up with two lifetime offers to be the resident DJ at MyntLounge and Seaspice.

Lytton Music truly knows no barriers. It can connect people irrespective of language, nationality, race, religion, and gender. The beauty of this art form lies in that it is a way of expression for the artist who creates it. Axel Beca, an artist of French origin, has proved this with his craft. Being a resident DJ at two of the most renowned clubs in Miami, Axel has not restricted his creativity to mixing; he produces several genres from hip-hop or reggaeton to pop and R&B. His story can inspire millions to chase their dreams.

Moving to Miami from France, Axel started his journey as a busser in restaurants to earn a living. However, at the bottom of his heart, Axel knew that his forte lies in music and that becoming a DJ was his goal. He worked hard and started a side hustle to find a space to showcase his skills. Axel got his first break at Soho House in Miami, where he played for a few nights. As he started honing his craft, Axel moved on to other clubs, climbing up the ladder of success. He played for a brief period at Baoli Miami as a resident DJ. He then traveled to several countries like Romania, Dubai, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, and the USA as a guest DJ.

As Axel started gaining recognition in Miami’s music scene, he landed up with two lifetime offers to be the resident DJ at MyntLounge and Seaspice. These two iconic clubs are the top party destinations in the city frequented by not only elite locals but many celebrities who find solace in original music. During the last 6 years, Axel has been among the top residential DJs at these two prime places, which is an achievement in itself considering the tough competition in the industry.

Unlike other DJs who are paid to play according to the club owner, Axel stands out by playing what he wants. He has a natural ability to understand the pulse of the crowd and creates music that goes with the mood of the crowd and the party. He has never been wrong so far, and this has seen his popularity escalating over the years. Besides his professional commitments, Axel also creates independent music. His debut song “Want” was released under a major music label and was well-received. His growing popularity led to two other offers from Happy Music and Warner. Working under these two renowned labels is a dream come true for any aspiring artist, and Axel has lived it.

During his career spanning over a decade as a DJ, Axel has played for several prominent celebrities like Jeff Bezos, Michelle Obama, 50 Cent, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott, Kendall Kenner, Scott Disick, David Beckham, P Diddy, The Rock, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Christina Aguilera. He has also shared the stage with big names like Steve Angello, Zedd, Skrillex, Bob Sinclar, and J Balvin.

Currently, Axel is working hard on his upcoming independent single “Break Me,” which is due for release early 2022. Besides enthralling his audiences as a DJ, Axel wants to perform live at famous festivals and clubs across the world, showcasing his talent to more people and inspiring them to live their dreams.