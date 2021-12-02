Jarred J. Rosenberg Debut Album “Vaulted” Has the Industry Buzzing

Growing up in Long Island, New York Jarred always felt a calling towards music in his heart. Jarred attended college in Massachusetts and put together quite an impressive resume having accomplished a bachelor’s degree in science, a master’s in business administration, a doctorate in pharmacy, and furthermore a specialized post-doctoral fellowship. Although he accomplished so much in […]

Growing up in Long Island, New York Jarred always felt a calling towards music in his heart. Jarred attended college in Massachusetts and put together quite an impressive resume having accomplished a bachelor’s degree in science, a master’s in business administration, a doctorate in pharmacy, and furthermore a specialized post-doctoral fellowship. Although he accomplished so much in school, he knew intuitively that this wasn’t going to bring him happiness and decided to fulfill his burning desire to become a musical entrepreneur.

Jarred set a definite goal for himself of helping as many artists flourish in the music industry as he could. With a keen ear for talent, Jarred began to seek out the best artist in his area. News began to spread like wildfire as Jarred started to catapult artist careers into the stratosphere. Fast forward a few years ahead and today Jarred J. Rosenberg is a social media specialist and music manager who focuses on developing artists, their image, and persona.

Jarred has never put out a project himself but that is about to change as he gears up to release his first-ever album that he executive produced titled “Vaulted”. The release date to this project is not yet finalized but Jared has confirmed that it will be released towards the end of 2021. “I called it “Vaulted” because it is music, I’ve worked on with artists that they never chose to release for one reason or another. It was forgotten about, essentially locked away in a vault until now. I believe these songs deserve to be heard and I decided to leverage my platform to make that happen.” This highly anticipated album has the industry buzzing and is a thrilling time for Jarred as he endeavors into another aspect of his career. Be sure to be on the lookout for “Vaulted” as it is sure to be full of hits for all genres of ears to enjoy.

Follow Jarred Rosenberg on the following platforms:

Instagram: @jarredrosenberg

Tik Tok: @jarredrosenberg

Spotify: Jarred J. Rosenberg