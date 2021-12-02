Sacha Sernets Is Taking Pop Culture by Storm

Pop music has something about its rhythm and pattern that can make anyone sing and dance. The genre was started by a breed of fearless musicians across the US and UK in the 1950s and had never failed to entertain listeners. Pop music has evolved a lot during the past decade with the advent of […]

Pop music has something about its rhythm and pattern that can make anyone sing and dance. The genre was started by a breed of fearless musicians across the US and UK in the 1950s and had never failed to entertain listeners. Pop music has evolved a lot during the past decade with the advent of modern technology. Needless to say, a fresh crop of pop artists deserves a bow for reviving this genre. Rising pop star Sacha Sernets is among them. The 26-year-old is taking pop culture by storm in Nashville. He shot to fame on social media during 2019 and has since gathered a crazy fan following for his unconventional blend of pop music.

Born and brought up in a middle-class family in Nashville, Sacha never had big dreams about his future. He definitely wanted to improve his family’s financial situation but thought about taking an unusual path to do so. Growing up, he found his passion in music when he started learning guitar as a hobby. Gifted with a naturally strong and euphonious voice, it wasn’t difficult for him to find a job as a voice-over artist. He started working as an animation voice actor soon after graduation.

Sacha found financial stability with the job, but it wasn’t something that was fulfilling. He sometimes felt stuck without knowing where to move next. It was during this time that he was spotted by a famous director while recording in the studio. Recognizing his talent, Sacha was offered an audition for the music label Virgin Records. Unfortunately, Sacha failed to make a lasting impression as his craft was still unpolished compared to others at the audition. The initial loss did come as a blow to him, but it helped him realize his purpose in life. He had found a career that was fulfilling.

To make up for the initial loss, Sacha quit his job and started taking music lessons. He always knew he was inclined to pop music, and that was where his forte lay. Within a few months, Sacha was able to hone his craft and compose music independently. As he tried to penetrate the industry, Sacha understood how important an audience is to an artist, especially a newbie. Sacha took to social media to find his audience and launched his music channel “Sound Box” in 2018. In March 2018, Sacha released his debut single “Lonely Night,” which went viral almost overnight.

“Lonely Night” officially launched him as a rising music sensation on the internet with over 5 million views in just 2 months. It was only the beginning for Sacha, who rolled out another 5 back-to-back hit singles in 2018. With his crazy popularity and unconventional take on pop music, Sacha became a sought-after artist at concerts and live shows. He even performed at popular music festivals like Nashville Sunday Nights, Music in the Vines, and Pitchfork Music Festival.

As his career started scaling up as a live performer, Sacha experienced a huge setback during the onset of the pandemic. As all his live concerts were postponed indefinitely, Sacha was jobless for several months. However, he overcame this dark phase in this career by making a comeback on social media. Now he is an even bigger star on YouTube and Spotify with millions of followers from all over the globe.

Sacha wants to be a role model for budding artists who are hesitant to navigate the industry because of its challenges. He wants them to know that the industry has a place for every original talent ready to work hard. He is a shining example who moved from being stuck to becoming unstoppable.