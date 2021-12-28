Top Lessons to Learn From Eddie Pinero’s Success

Recently, Eddie launched the Your World Within podcast, further expanding upon his storytelling and spoken word music. This, combined with his YouTube content, has amassed more than 200 million views worldwide and taken Eddie to stages all over the world.

The famous saying, “Success only comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it,” is somewhat true when we read real-life stories. Every successful person has a story of struggles and obstacles that they overcame with grit and resilience. Musician Eddie Pinero, a celebrity YouTuber, and globally renowned speaker, also has an inspiring life story drenched in adversity. Unlike many people whose dreams are weighed down by their problems, Eddie fought through years of struggle and uncertainty and fulfilled his dream of becoming an artist with a purpose. To inspire others to do the same, Eddie ultimately founded “Your World Within,” his platform to guide people beyond their mental limitations and help them live their best lives.

Born in Yokosuka, Japan into a military family, Eddie was the oldest of three. Moving consistently throughout his childhood, he would share his experiences through music and writing. He was always fascinated by the power of mindset and how changing the way one looks at something can drastically impact one’s reality. This theme would constantly make its way into Eddie’s art. Whether he was writing songs or speeches, the messages always gravitated towards the philosophical.

As a young adult, Eddie navigated the arena of D1 sports as a collegiate rower as well as the corporate world before eventually deciding to venture out and use his creative skills to help others. He would make cinematic videos containing his composed music as well as spoken word lyrics about the trials and tribulations of life and some of his most memorable lessons.

His content would touch on his experiences being unemployed and broke as a songwriter in Boston, losing important people in his life as well as simply making sense of an ever-evolving world. Upon sharing with friends and family, Eddie quickly saw that his work added value and was able to connect with others in a unique way. This prompted the next question: could he scale his message?

Deciding to experiment with YouTube and other music streaming platforms, Eddie began uploading his work and soon saw the impact it was having on those who listened. Leveraging social media, he was able to connect with and inspire people all over the world, from the UK to India to South America. As his following grew, Eddie also founded Your World Within, a platform intended to specifically address the power of mindset and guide others in transforming their worldview.

In 2021, Eddie launched the Your World Within podcast, further expanding upon his storytelling and spoken word music. This, combined with his YouTube content, has amassed more than 200 million views worldwide and taken Eddie to stages all over the world. From international conferences to his TEDx talk, to his self-sponsored event, Your World Within Live, he is always looking for ways to connect and add value to the world around him. The soaring success of his content only proves that his ideologies have resonated globally with millions and are helping people transform their lives for the better.