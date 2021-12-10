Upcoming Artist M4SXN is Going Viral

M4SXN is an upcoming artist that has quickly found success within the music industry. His debut EP “SHOES” has quickly risen in popularity, amassing thousands of streams across music platforms such as Spotify and SoundCloud. His hit song has also helped him gain thousands of Spotify followers and monthly listeners. Considering the fact that M4SXN […]

M4SXN is an upcoming artist that has quickly found success within the music industry. His debut EP “SHOES” has quickly risen in popularity, amassing thousands of streams across music platforms such as Spotify and SoundCloud. His hit song has also helped him gain thousands of Spotify followers and monthly listeners. Considering the fact that M4SXN is only 18 years old, one can assume he has a bright future ahead.

He certainly shows much promise on this new EP. M4SXN has gained tons of popularity on Instagram and Spotify garnering well over 10,000 combined followers on the platforms. Most people may think that Kjuz was an overnight sensation, but to him, that was definitely not the case.

The star artist has put in hours and hours of hard and tedious work in the studio to push out masterpiece beats and an elite repertoire of music for his fans. M4SXN contributes his consistency and persistence of working hard on his music day in and day out to get him to the position he is in today. The California native never had anything given to him but has grinded and hustled for everything that he has. M4SXN also has a single called “SAUSAGE” that is quickly rising in popularity as well. That song is notorious for its very catchy and upbeat sound that has listeners putting the song on repeat.

