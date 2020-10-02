T.I. Stimulus Giveaway

All news
21 Savage Talks Meeting With Jay-Z & Beyoncé After Being Detained By ICE
The southern rhymer's 'Savage Mode II' arrives on DSPs.
6ix9ine Reportedly Hospitalized For Overdosing On Diet Pills & Caffeine
The "Trollz" performer is apparently looking to get down to 150 lbs before he returns to Instagram.
Donald Trump & Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
White House officials are forced to quarantine in the last weeks before the general election on November 3.
Atlanta Surpasses 2019 In Homicides After Over 60 Cops Retired Or Resigned
The murder rate in Atlanta has skyrocketed since dozens of cops decided to quit.
latest rumors
Ice Cube Raises Eyebrows With Trump, Biden & Proud Boys Comments
Ice Cube is talking, but what is he saying about the presidential debate and the proud boys?
RAPPERS! The IRS Probably Has A Hip-Hop Task Force Looking At You At All Times!
The IRS likely has a Hip-Hop task force!
Trina’s ONLY Fans Have A New TREAT…
Trina is bringing her own flair to OnlyFans...but how?
NBA YoungBoy Has Been Arrested! And Now Expects 11th Child With YaYa Mayweather!
NBA YoungBoy is about to have his 11th baby with YaYa Mayweather!
All Features
EXCLUSIVE: Shy Glizzy On Future Plans, Fatherhood And His Own Cannabis Strand
Want to know what the indie grind is like? Check out this Q&A with Shy Glizzy!
Sa-Roc Says There Doesn’t Need To Be One Queen In Hip-Hop
The Rhymesayers Entertainment MC will be dropping her new album ‘The Sharecropper’s Daughter’ in October.
EXCLUSIVE: KOTD Gets Down And Dirty With DRect And The Southern Region
KOTD's Grand Prix host/battle rap vet DRect kicks it with AllHipHop about the tournament, history and more!
DJ Mark Da Spot Talks Deejaying For Justin Timberlake, Prince & Kevin Hart
DJ Mark Da Spot Talks Deejaying For Justin Timberlake, Prince & Kevin Hart
The Breeding Ground
Houston Rapper Vibe God: “When I Drop, Lightning Strikes Hit The Ground”
AllHipHop caught up with Vibe God in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his roots in Houston, working overseas in Sweden, spreading positivity, fatherhood, and new…
SuperDope Q Talks New Song “Baller Alert” & Styling For Migos
Read as we discuss how SuperDopeQ got his name, working with the CEO of Black Ink Crew, his new single “Baller Alert,” and more!
Breeding Ground Update: Annimeanz Drops More Dope In The Name Of “Chicano Rap”
Annimeanz is back and showing tremendous growth since his last Breeding Ground outing.
Laney Keyz Talks Working With Traxamillion & New Single With Lil Yachty
AllHipHop and Laney Keyz discuss his time behind bars, working with legendary producer Traxamillion, his new single with Lil Yachty, and more!
Sponsored Posts
Dash Flash Ft Kid Cam- “Toma”
Dash Flash & Kid Cam bring Hip Hop & Latin Trap at it's purest form with hit "Toma."
New Track City Not Even A Global Pandemic Can Hold Them Back
Hip-Hop/Alternative rap group Plan B drops brand new music during the pandemic.
Rylo Rodriguez Joins NoLove Stu For New Track “Eat”
Check it out as Rylo Rodriguez lends a guest feature to Alabama rapper NoLove Stu
Rocki Drops New EP ‘And So What?’
Official Rocki created her new EP from a place of peace and healing.