Alexis Gabrielle Gets Emotional On “Unconditional”

Upcoming singer and songwriter Alexis Gabrielle has made impressive progress as an artist since she began releasing music last year. The creative has a big heart that she often wears on her sleeves. This is easily reflected in her music, embodying emotions that can be transferred through a song.

On ‘Unconditional’, Alexis Gabrielle sings about the turmoil going on inside of her house. She expresses her unconditional love for a significant other while facing the fact that she’s been let down. You can listen to Alexis Gabrielle on Spotify here:

