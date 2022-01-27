Amer Sal Mohammed Reveals Why Collaborations are Essential for Artists and Musicians

As a successful visual artist who sells his works to celebrities such as Drake and Snoop Dogg, Amer Sal Mohammed has a refined mind that knows all the workings of the creative industry. With collaborations such as the one with MCM merchandise driving his brand to new heights, Amer knows just how essential a great partnership can be for all those involved.

Pick two of your favorite musicians, and now imagine them both on stage rocking it out together. Sounds exciting, right? Well, that’s what collaborations do to an audience. By sharing the same stage, artists get audiences excited and have them asking for more.

But audiences aren’t the only ones in the mix who benefit from collaborations. Amer Sal Mohammed, a celebrated visual artist from Canada with a life story colored in myriad experiences, tells us why collaborations are a great idea for every stakeholder in the art and music industry.

Collaborations help you share skills and fuel creativity

My collaborations enhance my creativity and help me bring more to the audience, says Amer Sal Mohammed. “They’re also fun and they help two or more creative entrepreneurs get together and discuss key happenings in the industry.”

By collaborating on their work, artists and musicians do more than perform or create. They also add to each other’s repertoire and narrative, sharing the latest news and discussing prospects.

Collaborations bring multiple audiences together

“When I collaborate with an artist or a brand, I know I’ll have a wider audience, and this is probably the most impactful element associated with collaborations,” reveals Amer.

When two or more creative souls come together, they also bring with them their respective audiences. Excited to see what their favorite artist brings to the stage with a peer from the industry, audiences are always more eager to engage with collaborations.

Collaborations add fuel to your marketing mix

Today, if a talented artist and musician do not back it all up with a great marketing mix involving a range of promotional moves, making it to the world stage is almost an impossible dream. At times, even a perfect marketing plan does not churn out expected results.

“Collaborations change all that. They invariably add more fuel to your marketing fire,” says Amer. “After all, when you talk of two or more artists instead of one, you know your marketing team has a lot more selling points to bring to the audience.”

