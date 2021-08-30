Shotty Horroh Announces His Return to Battle Rap

Shotty Horror will be taking on No Loose Chat’s Tali in an epic league owner versus league owner clash, the first of its kind in the UK.

UK rapper and battle rapper, Shotty Horroh announced his return to the ring this weekend in dramatic fashion.

Premier Battles, the league Shotty co-owns with fellow battle rapper, Bison Briggz, held the final of their Anarchy tournament this weekend, won by Bizzo Bond. After the final, Briggz announced that a Premier Battles versus No Loose Chat event would be going down in early 2022!

No Loose Chat league owner, Snupe brought on stage his headliner for the upcoming card, NLC fellow league owner and UK battle rap veteran, Tali. Then, not to be outdone, Briggzy brought out his Premier Battles partner, Shotty Horroh to represent PB in the clash.

Though the announcement took everyone by surprise it is a card the scene has been asking for. Premier Battles have established themselves as internationally respect platform. No Loose Chat is a new league hailing from London that has made a massive impact on the scene in the year since its inception. Their most recent event, Era Vs Era produced some of the year’s best clashes. Battlers like the legend, Tony D, Premier Battles champion Unanymous and the “Knife-Bar-King”, Templar Surfa put on some of their best-ever showings.

The return of the UK’s most viewed battle rapper, his first battle with New Jersey’s Arsonal currently sits at 13 million views, has really shaken up the scene. Fans of the star have been waiting for his return since his last battle with John John Da Don in 2019 and now they won’t have to wait too much longer!

Speculation surrounding the rest of the card began immediately with the two headlining league owners, Shotty and Tali jumping on Instagram live yesterday to lead the discussion and exchange a few jabs!

Speaking of the unity in the scene amongst leagues Shotty said, “This is the first time Manchester and London leagues have been in cohesion together.” However, just in case anyone had it twisted he continued, “But make no bones about it, this friendship talk won’t last long. Me and Tali, this whole thing is Rocky Apollo. We’re gonna go to war with a smile on our face and love in our heart and that’s the way it’s gonna be.”

Shotty has just wrapped his “Scum of the Earth’ tour and dropped the single “Love is Dead” from his upcoming album “Salt of The Earth.”