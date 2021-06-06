Sit Back And Get Ready To Laugh At These Celebrities, Politicians And Stars Who Totally Embarrassed Themselves!

When you look at your favorite celebrities, what do you see? Celebrities are sold to us in a way that makes them seem out of reach and away from us, and there’s a whole media thing behind this to elevate them higher than we are. So, we admire singers, politicians, actors, musicians, and more, and we idolize everything they do. Celebrities are trendsetters and they influence us via magazines, social media, and media tabloids. Everything your favorite celebrities do is designed to influence us and make us feel like we should be achieving more. The thing is, these celebs and politicians are real people and they make very real mistakes. And being famous means their mistakes are splashed over all of those mediums we listed earlier. And sometimes, those gaffes are hilarious! Sean Hannity vaping on-air and Kanye West stealing the microphone while Tay Tay gave her award acceptance speech are among the few classic moments we have been blessed to witness over the last few years. Celebrities make blunders, and we’ve got some of the most embarrassing moments that are out there in the news right now, still circulating no matter how long it’s been!

Lil Nas X Ripping His Pants Advertisement Advertisement Oh, dear, oh dear! Lil Nas X was a musical guest on one of the May episodes of SNL, and boy, did he suffer an embarrassing moment! There are things like sitting down where there isn’t a chair (embarrassing) and then there’s a pant rip to rival all pants rips. During his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X wanted to do his pole routine but the audience was almost treated to a glimpse of his crotch instead. This is a song that has received much criticism from the conservatives out there. He almost blew it during the choreography on a stripper pole. Lil Nas X had wide eyes and a worried face when his tight pants ripped at the seams, but he continued his performance while trying to cover the mess up. Lil Nas X is known for his online trolling so it’s no surprise that his response was to Tweet about it and laugh at himself. He managed to finish the performance and he showed a little grace and a lot of underwear, so we think he can be forgiven.

Janet Jackson’s “Nipplegate” Advertisement Advertisement Inappropriate nipples always make the news, don’t they? You see boobs splashed all over billboards but one nip-slip and Janet Jackson is still hearing about almost 20-years later. The 2004 “nipplegate” that occurred during the Super Bowl halftime show is still the talk of the town. It’s considered one of the most scandalous moments ever in the history of the NFL. The wardrobe malfunction wasn’t quite a malfunction given that this was all caused by the wandering hands of Justin Timberlake. Oh yes, you read that right! In front of an audience of 140 million people, JT pulled off some of Jackson’s outfit, showing off her right breast to the audience. Firstly, WTF was Timbers thinking? Secondly, how did this become “nipplegate” and not “pervy-man-gate”? The only thing Justin Timberlake has said about it is that he’s sorry for what happened, while Janet Jackson has only ever offered a “no comment” stance, even though she was blackballed.

Sean Hannity Vaping Advertisement Advertisement Being caught off guard is always funny when a celebrity does it! In this case, it’s Sean Hannity and he played himself when his show came back from a commercial break – he had a mouth full of vape steam. Hannity was looking down as if he was reading something, and his glasses were a little off. He vaped and let out a huge puff of mist and boom – he realized he was back on camera and people were watching him! The good news is that Hannity has a great sense of humor, so his response was to head to Twitter and have his own “uh-oh” moment, telling everyone to enjoy the gaffe at his expense and have a great laugh. The funniest part of the whole thing was his moment of being a deer in headlights before frantically tossing his vape pen to one side and looking around frantically. Hannity has now got a moment in infamy that won’t ever die thanks to the brilliance of the internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4xeptsjEBg

Milli Vanilli “Girl You Know It’s True” Song Skipping Advertisement Advertisement When you’re listening to your favorite albums and songs, the last thing that you want to hear is the songs skipping over and over. The technical glitch ruined Milli Vanilli during a performance of “Girl You Know It’s True” in front of a large crowd of people. Imagine 80,000 people looking at you at Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut, only for you to be getting into the chorus for the lyrics to start repeating endlessly. Not only will you want to die on the spot, but you’ll also be less than “true” as the missing lyrics said! This mistake signified the beginning of the end of Milli Vanilli. Rob Pilatus said this himself during an interview with the LA Times in November 1990. When their voices became stuck in the computer, it kept repeating and what did they do? Run! Even after Milli Vanilli run off the stage, the group still went on to win three trophies at the AMAs in January 1990. They even won a Grammy for best new artist – even with the lip-synching song-skipping scandal that ruined their careers! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiB3GTW-j2o

Solange and Jay-Z Fight In Elevator Advertisement Advertisement Love looks a little crazy right now, right, Bey? When her little sister and Jay-Z ran into trouble in an elevator, the surveillance footage was splashed across the media with no boundaries. After the 2014 Met Gala afterparty, Solange was yelling at Jay-Z before launching into full cat mode: claws and hissing and everything! There’s also a man who appears to be a security guard in the video, and he’s doing his best to restrain Solange and keep her from scratching Jay-Z’s face right off. At one point in the tape, Bey herself steps between them to prevent her sister from attacking her husband. It’s not the first run-in that Solange had with anyone that particular night. She was also spotted in a bit of a spat with Rachel Roy earlier in the evening, and then when Jay-Z said something inappropriate to Beyonce, Solange snapped and went after him. Family for life, y’all! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiXuRA1jPCE

Obama Disses Kanye West Advertisement Former President Obama is known for his sense of humor. During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Obama flat out denied that he was tight with Kanye West after he was embarrassingly caught on tape calling the Chicago rapper a “jackass.” Kanye insinuated that he and the former Prez were thick as thieves, but Obama shut that down quickly. He said while he loved the rapper’s music, but he didn’t have his number so they weren’t all that close! The whole conversation came out after comments Kanye West made to Oxford University students during a speech where he said that he was besties with Obama. He said that Obama calls the home phone out of the blue; so with Obama denying he even has his number in the first place, it’s a sting for Kanye. According to the former President, he has only ever met Kanye twice. So, perhaps Kanye should stick to spitting rhymes instead of going cap on this one? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=078BGtKNL1o

Fergie Pees Her Pants Advertisement Advertisement We’ve seen reports of athletes answering nature’s call during a race, but did you hear about Fergie being less than glamorous and peeing her pants at a show? Way back in 2005 (sob), Fergie was still a part of the Black Eyed Peas and they were scheduled to be in San Diego. They were running late for the show due to hideous traffic. It was so bad that they had to go immediately to the stage on arrival. The problem? Fergie’s bladder! There was no time to wait, just to perform, so peeing would have to wait until after the show. However, the show must go on and it did – right in Fergie’s pants. As she launched into “Let’s Get It Started,” Fergie had desperation in her eyes as she tried to get it to stop. She fought the feeling, but as the song kept going, so did Fergie. Her knee-length khaki shorts went a very visibly darker color, and yet Fergie stayed determined to finish the set. No one wants to be the person who wets themselves ever, let alone in public, but Fergie bossed it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa_Vb3c_PGU

Quavo Busted Dragging Saweetie Advertisement Advertisement Back in 2020, Saweetie and Quavo came to blows just before their recent breakup. Now, no matter who you are, you don’t lay your hands on another person. Not only is it assault, but it’s also a great way to set the worst kind of example. The footage obtained by TMZ showed Saweetie striking Quavo in the face, and then he dragged her into an elevator and fell on top of her. There are plenty of people out there who will pick up on the fact that Saweetie should keep her hands to herself, but Quavo dragging his girlfriend into a lift is not a good idea, either. Saweetie stayed on the floor, struggled to get back up again, and then limped out as Quavo watched on. The video was a bit of a shock, and it came out a week after Saweetie announced her rejoining single life. She talked about infidelity in the relationship, too, saying she felt her character had been degraded. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MnWV8UkxtE

Rudy Giuliani Busted By Borat Advertisement Advertisement The personal lawyer to Donald Trump – Rudy Giuliani fell right for a prank by the benevolent Sacha Baron Cohen. Soon, we’ll all be subjected to new phrases in the movie sequel to Borat. But in the first film, Giuliani and Borat’s “daughter” Tutar (played by Maria Bakalova) was posing as a reporter, can be seen in a hotel bedroom for drinks. “America’s Mayor” was there at the woman’s invitation, and she was part of the sting. Giuliani thought that the interview was a real one, so he went into a hotel bedroom with her was all caught on tape! The 76-year-old Giuliani was in the middle of removing his microphone when this occurred, and the film shows Giuliana rummaging below the Mason-Dixon line of his pants, preparing for what appears to be sex…not the best image of a personal lawyer to Trump, is it? A close runner-up is when Giuliani’s hair dye leaked down his face during a press conference.

Justin Bieber Barfing On Stage Advertisement Advertisement So, we’ve had skipping songs and we’ve had stars peeing their pants while on stage, but vomit?! Biebs stepped it up a notch with a barf moment on stage in an arena full of people. YouTube has it, the people at the show saw it and it’s just – no. Nope. While we all go to work feeling under the weather sometimes, we don’t go live on stage and try to dance and sing in front of an audience. Do you know why? VOMIT. Biebs gave a whole new meaning to “Bieber Fever” when he went on stage and threw up. Did he do it once and leave the stage? NO! Halfway through the concert while performing “Out of Town Girl,” he turned and threw up all over the stage floor. The dancers kept dancing and the DJ took over while he ran backstage for a drink. The cleaners came on and as Bieber returned, he said he would slow things down by moving into “Fall.” It wasn’t the only episode, however, as Bieb’s threw up again during “Beauty and a Beat,” and he kept the love of his fans. Now that’s support! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHCFJ_1RRgY

Joe Biden Falls Up The Airplane Steps of Air Force 1 Advertisement No one wants to be the person who falls over in public, but when you’re the President, it’s even more of a faux-pas. President Biden stumbled a few times before falling to his knees whilst climbing the steps of Air Force One. At 78, a fall is never a good thing and there have been some concerns over his health in recent years. He gracefully got up, saluted the watching crowds, and press and boarded the plane. There was a delay in reporting the incident by ground reporters who were there, and the conservatives blamed the media for being soft on Biden. Given his age, it wouldn’t make sense to jump on a man for stumbling! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UfsqZ1T6E8

Mary J. Blige Spells “Intelligence” Wrong – While Trying To Prove Her Intelligence Advertisement Advertisement Oh, my! There is nothing quite like the embarrassment of taking to social media with a large following, bleating that you are smart and intelligent by spelling “intelligence” as “intelligents.” And we can’t even blame autocorrect – we think Mary J should turn that on to avoid any further issues! You can’t prove your intelligence while misspelling intelligence; you kind of end up shooting yourself in the foot! Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel in Blackface as Oprah Winfrey Advertisement Advertisement A big apology has come from Mr. Kimmel after using makeup to blackened up his face as Oprah, Snoop Dogg, and Karl Malone. The naivety is real here, people, given that Kimmel knows his power in his industry and he believes that he was just impersonating people and nothing else – puhlease! He did apologize and admit that these incidents were thoughtless and embarrassing, so there’s that I guess! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1By6Wj_sAU

Hulk Hogan Caught On Tape Being Racist Advertisement Advertisement Fans of Hulk Hogan growing up can start selling that WWE Hulk Hogan action figure collection: he’s racist and he was caught on tape! An audio recording of the famous mustached man was heard by the big bosses at WWE and his racist language is not excusable. He repeated the “n” word and he was heard doing it. Thankfully, WWE isn’t having any of that and terminated his contract. You don’t get to get away with racism, no matter how many times you slam people into the mat, sucka! WWE has washed their website of Terry Bollea (AKA Hulk Hogan, AKA racist fool), including the WWE Hall of Fame page. All merch is gone and in one thoughtless conversation, his history with the WWE was wiped clean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFK5W_uiuBw

Mario Judah Fake Sex Tape Leaks Advertisement Advertisement What’s worse than a sex tape? A fake sex tape, of course! At least when Kim K’s Mom leaked her daughter’s sex tape, it was a real one. Mario Judah can’t claim the same. He’s one of the hottest stars in the world and yet he is trending on Twitter for a leaked sex tape. The “Mario” in the video was shown as bending over on all fours and taking backshots from another man. The video itself has been viewed millions of times, and yet there are reports that it’s fake and not Mario.

Ray Rice Beat Up His Fiancee Advertisement Advertisement Ew, domestic violence. There has been some horrid footage released of Ray Rice punching his then-fiancee and he knocked her out cold with one punch. The footage was captured in the elevator of the Revel Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Janay Palmer was knocked off her feet and both of them were arrested on assault charges following the altercation. The NFL followed the incident with a statement to insist that the league hadn’t seen the video until it was leaked. They claim to have asked law enforcement for all the information and yet the NFL waited for evidence before suspending Rice. Rice dragged Palmer unconscious out of the elevator after the incident and after the NFL suspended Rice for two games, the league got immediate backlash for not acting sooner or offering harsher punishments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZXyLnWIhDk

Kylie Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial Advertisement Advertisement Coca-Cola has long done commercials for their drinks with celebrities, but Pepsi couldn’t follow up! They had to apologize for an exceptionally controversial advertisement that borrowed a message from the BLM movement and trivialized the protests against the killings of Black people by the police. The worst thing is that Kylie Jenner was involved and was proud of the job done, and while Pepsi said that they were trying to project global unity, it was more of a “let’s ignore racism” video! The video showed young people holding milquetoast signs with protestors hugging and smiling – not quite the image of reality, right? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwvAgDCOdU4

Jesse Jackson Wants To Cut Obama’s Nuts Off Advertisement Advertisement Rev. Jesse Jackson is known for his vulgarity, but calling out Obama and stating he wanted to cut off the nuts of the former Prez takes the cake. He accused Obama of talking down to Black people by offering moral lectures to the African-American community, and while Jackson issued an apology, it’s wasn’t quite enough, was it? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkRdLEot6zE

50 Cent’s Awful Pitch Advertisement Advertisement The New York Mets’ Citi Field was the place, and Fiddy was the person – and the pitch was awful! The pitch was so bad that people cringed globally, and yet 50 Cent offered a very specific response: he had an injury in his left shoulder from excessive masturbation. Well, well, well. That certainly raised a laugh, and it’s not the first time he’s spoken about spanking the monkey in public, though the last time he did was to say that it’s a sin and God is watching. Perhaps he’s over that and doesn’t mind a little voyeurism these days! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-yuxF-C4_8

Beyonce Hair Caught In A Fan Advertisement Advertisement If you’ve ever caught your hair in a blow dryer at home, you’ll know the pain Bey faced in Montreal when her hair got sucked up into the blades of a fan on stage. She was in the middle of performing “Halo” – totally ironic – when the incident occurred. She continued to sing while a group of security guards worked to extract her mane from the fan at the edge of the stage. Plenty of people posted the video online and she later joked about it online, talking about gravity not being able to pull her out of the fan again – and she worked this into her lyrics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1uHk7Z6z24

Lil Mama Crashes Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Set Advertisement Advertisement We all remember Kanye West crashing Taylor Swift in 2009, and Lil Mama was forgotten. On that very same night, Lil Mama rushed the stage after Jay-Z and Alicia Keys finished their hit song “Empire State of Mind.” She posed next to them and was ridiculed by the fans – she shouldn’t have crashed and been there and if she was hoping for notoriety, it’s the wrong kind! Of course, she’s claimed the ridicule has hurt her feelings, but it begs the question: why she did it in the first place? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ay3FB8clGMA

Rod Wave Stage Caves In Advertisement Advertisement Halloween is a spooky time, but no one expected Florida rapper Rod Wave to have a real-life scare on stage. Well, it happened when his stage crumbled beneath his feet in the middle of a Halloween performance. He was scheduled to play in Atlanta and he brought over a dozen people onto the stage for the first song but it didn’t all go to plan. The stage buckled under everyone’s combined weight, and Rod Wave fell to the side. Luckily, he had a crew member on hand to help! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09skHzGz2jY

Justin Bieber Pees Into A Bucket Advertisement He’s vomited on stage, so why not a bucket of pee? Justin Bieber didn’t pee on stage, but he did pee into a restaurant mop bucket – cue the eww. Everyone was grossed out by the video of the Biebs relieving his bladder into a mop bucket – perhaps he couldn’t find the bathroom? He declined to comment and we don’t blame him given his recent history of losing his fluids! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2GmS4SGqpU

Donald Trump “Grab’s Em By The P##sy” Advertisement Advertisement How embarrassing. Donald Trump apologized for causing offense by explaining that as a famous person, he could “grab ’em by the pussy” and women wouldn’t care because when you have money, you can do anything. He bragged about trying to have sex with married women and believed that as a star he had the right to touch women in the way he wanted to – wife be damned. Worse, he says the comments were just “locker room talk” as if that makes it okay! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYqKx1GuZGg

MSNBC Anchor Ken Dilanian Caught Cursing On Hot Mic Advertisement Advertisement NBC news reporter Ken Dilanian blurted out a series of cusses on a mid-segment interview and it’s not the best way to start the morning! Dilanian was talking to anchor Craig Melvin about Trump’s supposed plan to peacefully transition Presidential powers to Joe Biden – something 45 lived up to – as evident by the January 6th riots. But before Trump’s vulgar mob stormed the capital, Ken Dilanian’s vulgar mouth stormed the nation’s ears thanks to a hot microphone. “This time it involves our intelligence community. Ken, what have you learned sir?” Craig Melvin asked. Dilanian, looking down at his phone replied eloquently: “Oh, shit, fuck,” he muttered. Dilanian later apologized for his potty mouth, and all was forgiven.

Paul Pierce Poops His Pants Advertisement Seriously, what is it with celebrities unable to hold their bladders and bowels?! This is an incident that defined Paul Pierce’s career. He asked for a wheelchair in the tunnel as he just had to go to the bathroom. This was Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Pierce was guarding Kobe Bryant in the third quarter. He went down, grabbing his knee, and caused a ruckus. Pierce was carried off the court in a chair and then came back bouncing from the tunnel into the game. Later on, Paul Pierce revealed he had diarrhea. All of that for a chance to use the bathroom? Drama, drama, drama…but what would you have done? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSy-zAX67zs

Nicki Minaj Boobs Pop Out During GMA Performance In 2011 Advertisement Advertisement A few years after Janet Jackson and nipplegate, we had Nicki Minaj “popping out” during a performance. During her “Good Morning America” in 2011, her low-cut top defied gravity and out popped her boob! She was smiling and answering questions, totally unaware that she was flashing the crowd. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtHxL-dF7JA

Diddy Falls During 2015 BET Awards Advertisement Advertisement Another stage incident, but with Sean Combs this time! Diddy fell into a hole on stage during the 2015 BET Awards in LA. The hole Lil’ Kim had risen from hadn’t been closed, leaving the perfect space for a fall. Diddy laughed at himself afterward on Instagram, but that’s got to be embarrassing! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQjJpcoK_eI

Mike Tyson Falls Off A Hoverboard Advertisement Advertisement During a stint on a hoverboard, Mike Tyson took a tumble, slamming onto his back. He looked like he had great control at first, but it wasn’t to last as he fell as the board continued to move forward. The person filming let out a dramatic gasp as Tyson screeched in pain. It’s not like he seriously injured himself, but we bet his pride is bruised more than his tailbone was! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcVz5mxnu5w

Drake Booed Offstage At Camp Flog Gnaw Advertisement Advertisement Eesh, is it ever a good career moment to be booed off the stage? Well, that’s what happened to Drake at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as he struck out at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. There are tons of clips out there that show the rapper saying he would like to continue performing, but the crowd jeers and chants for Frank Ocean instead! He left early from the show due to the rude reception, and who can blame him? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMnxtg0WbEs

Pooh Shiesty Wears His Sisters Wig Advertisement Advertisement Pooh Shiesty is one of the biggest breakout artists of 2021. But the rap star, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 record label, hit the news after he donned his sister’s wig! His mom ended up grabbing the wig off his head in the video – pure entertainment. Despite this funny incident, Pooh Shiesty is not to be played with – as evidenced by an incident in which he and a friend were charged with shooting two people after a sneaker deal went bad in Florida. Yikes! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zvZSPUIIoo

Jimmy Fallon In Blackface As Karl Malone and Chris Rock Advertisement Another comedian, another faux-pas when it comes to donning black face, only this time it’s the other Jimmy. Jimmy Fallon channeled Chris Rock and he has since apologized for his ridiculous behavior. Jamie Foxx defended Fallon and reminded his Black fans that “they have bigger fish to fry” when it comes to race rows. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bVfdC4OHRc

Steve Harvey Screws Up Miss Universe Advertisement Advertisement Miss Universe is a huge contest (though, as there are no contestants outside Earth, how is this even possible?). Well, Steve Harvey screwed it up in 2015 when he announced the wrong winner of the pageant. Ariadna Gutierrez, aka Miss Colombia, believed she had won the Miss Universe thanks to Steve’s awful mistake. Unfortunately, Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the real winner of the contest – although a stuttering Steve Harvey stole the show with his embarrassing mistake. Cue tears and cringing! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DKDaSd-4nY