Kesha Takes Swipe At Katy Perry After Her Return From Space

Kesha wasted no time trolling Katy Perry on her return from space, posting a grinning selfie with a Wendy’s milkshake just hours after the fast food chain roasted Perry’s Blue Origin touchdown.

The pop singer’s post came shortly after Wendy’s X (Twitter) account took aim at Perry, who had just completed a historic all-female mission aboard Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket.

A photo of Perry kneeling and appearing to kiss the ground prompted Wendy’s to tweet, “I kissed the ground and i liked it,” referencing Perry’s 2008 hit.

The account followed up with another dig, replying to a news post that read “Katy Perry has returned from space” with, “Can we send her back.”

Kesha, who has a long and messy history with Perry stemming from her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, added fuel to the fire by uploading a photo of herself sipping a Wendy’s shake, smiling wide. No caption. No explanation. Just vibes.

The post didn’t go unnoticed. Replies quickly turned into a battleground between supporters of both artists, with one user writing, “But I thought you ‘moved on’ yet you still constantly leech off of an event that happened in 2005 and the people connected to it…for your own benefit. Didn’t you lose the case too??? Embarrassing honestly. Move on already.”

Another user fired back, “Every KatyCat in the replies telling her nobody believes her is pathetic. Are you all forgetting that woman still f###### works with her abuser and just… DOESN’T CARE??? Kesha has every right to shade that woman and anyone who supports her abuser still.”

Kesha & Katy Perry Clash Over Dr. Luke Allegations

The tension between the two singers dates back to a 2016 text Kesha sent to Lady Gaga during her legal fight with Dr. Luke, in which she claimed Perry had also been “raped by the same man.”

Perry denied the allegation under oath, and a judge later ruled the claim was defamatory, ordering Kesha to pay $373,671.88 in interest for late royalties.

Perry later said she felt “pressured” to support Kesha publicly but chose to stay out of the legal fight. Despite her denial, Perry’s name remained tied to the case in headlines and online discourse.

Kesha’s lawsuit against Dr. Luke began in 2014, alleging a decade of abuse. The producer denied all claims and countersued for defamation. In 2016, a judge denied Kesha’s request to exit her contract due to a lack of evidence. The case ended in June 2023 with a confidential settlement.