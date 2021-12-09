Andre 3000, Nav, Saweetie, Yella Beezy, Dwight Howard & More Attend Davis Vs. Cruz Fight

Photocredit: @Starluxphotos Courtesy of CMPR Inc

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz fought quite a fight Sunday with Gervonta emerging with yet another victory. Davis was even able to power through with an injured hand making quite an impression in Round 12.

With scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113, Davis remains undefeated.

Before all of the fight night action, Mayweather Promotions kicked off the evening with a star-studded, vintage carnival themed pre-fight V.I.P. event in the Staple Center’s (now Crypto.com Arena’s) Lexus Lounge.

Celebrities in attendance included Andre 3000, Yella Beezy, Saweetie, Lori Harvey, Dwight Howard, Kevin Garnett, Kenny Smith, Paul Pierce, Schoolboy Q, Rome Flynn, Nav, Rick Gonzalez, and more.

Powered by Saitama, Crypto, Viwone, and BXNG TV, and executed by Dominique Simpson & CMPR Inc, the exquisite event marked the last event to be held at the iconic Staples Center (under the Staples Center name.)