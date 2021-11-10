DJ Mario Duran Announces His Official DJ Residency at Miami LIV’s Nightclub

Mario Herazo, better known as DJ Mario Duran, was inspired by music since a young age.

Mario developed a great appreciation for all genres of music and explored his passion of music by DJing for family, friends, local schools events and later nightclubs. His popularity quickly grew in the club scene and he tackled his next venture, which was to become a radio DJ/personality.

In 2008, DJ Mario got his first break as an on-air DJ for iheart’s radio station Mega 94.9 FM (Miami). Throughout the years, Mario began putting together his own events and branding himself into one of the most popular nightlife entertainers in Miami.

He started representing Lil Jon, Maluma, Sech and more just to name a few, and toured with several more nationally known artists across the world.

From 2009 to present day, he brings down arenas all over the world from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Spain and more.

Now in 2021, Mario has come a long way to currently becoming LIV nightclub’s resident official DJ along with other incredible nightclubs such as Vibra Urbana and KiKi On The River in Miami.

With a great team by his side, he continues to strive to deliver great music, passion, and positive energy. Next time you’re in Miami make sure to check out Mario at some of the best venue’s in south Florida.