10kdunkin Talks New Single “On Da Low” & Love for R&B

AllHipHop sat down with the Cobb County native to discuss his new single “On Da Low” and his forthcoming album.

Georgia artist 10kdunkin sets the perfect vibe for the summertime with his new single titled “On Da Low.”

Currently based in Atlanta, 10kdunkin (also known as 10k) is a rising star in the Hip Hop scene. His latest single, “On Da Low,” produced by Trell Got Wings, features his signature smooth trap flow over a bouncy beat. 10kdunkin showcases his flirty side, spitting game through his lyrics. The perfect blend of flexing, flirting, and vibing makes “On Da Low” a must-listen track this summer.

10kdunkin’s passion for R&B music runs deep, and he incorporates this genre’s smoothness and timelessness into his music. He recognizes the enduring quality of tracks from 20 years ago, which still captivate listeners today. “On Da Low” is an exciting addition to 10kdunkin’s discography. Fans can expect more creativity and innovation from this young artist, who is destined to make a significant impact on the music scene. The smooth and flirty sounds of 10kdunkin’s “On Da Low” will take you on a musical journey like no other.

AllHipHop: How does where you’re from influence your music?

10kdunkin: It influences my music a lot because it made me who I am: the good the bad the ugly. It all makes the music what it is today

AllHipHop: What do you love most about your fanbase?

10kdunkin: I love how they are so engaged and supportive of what I’m doing. The fans I have feel more like friends than just some fans. I feel close with them, they go through a lot of the same things I do. If they haven’t yet, when they listen to my music they feel me.

AllHipHop: Who do you think should listen to “On Da Low”?

10kdunkin: Anybody who likes good music that’s original and real. It doesn’t sound like anybody else

AllHipHop: This song feels very flirty and fun for the summertime. What was the inspiration behind the video?

10kdunkin: I could see why you would say that, but most of the video idea was Keaton (Jones). I really just sent the song and let him do his thing, and he really did.

AllHipHop: What can you tell us about your upcoming album?

10kdunkin: Its original, it’s me. It’s something new that will change the game forever. It’s smooth, but also hard and gritty at the same time. I don’t think something like this has ever been done. My sound can resonate with a lot of different genres and that’s going to be huge in the future. You’ll never know who I might be seen working with.

AllHipHop: How do you feel about being known for defining the pluggnb sound? Who else has influenced the sound or your sound?

10kdunkin: It’s cool being recognized for the work I put in and sound I came up with. I really just make what I think is hard, for people to come across and love it so much to even make a name for it is hard to me. Because making it, I never even knew what I was making. I was just coming up with what I think sounded hard. I didn’t wanna be like anybody else, I wanted to be original with the way I do it.

AllHipHop: Who is your dream collab?

10kdunkin: I want to make something with Wiz and Cardo. I think we’d come up with something crazy. I want to make something with Future too.

AllHipHop: Will there be any features on your album?

10kdunkin: Yeah. TyDolla$ign, Atl Smook, Lawsy, HBK Jachi ,and a couple more that will be a surprise when the tape drops.

AllHipHop: In the spirit of “On Da Low”… have you ever flirted with a fan in real life?

10kdunkin: I ain’t ever have to choose, I let ’em choose me.