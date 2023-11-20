AMARNI Explains How She Linked With “Real Gangster” Baka Not Nice

AllHipHop spoke with AMARNI to discuss the collaboration with Baka Not Nice, and attending French Montana’s birthday in Los Angeles.

AMARNI has made her mark overseas in Australia, and now she’s ready to break into the US market.

The singer-songwriter is best known for her confident, unapologetic style that fuses the genres of Hip Hop, R&B, and dancehall. Initially breaking out with her debut single, “Pretty Little Thing,” AMARNI continues to break down the boundaries in contemporary music. In fact, last year in 2022, AMARNI’s “Beyonce” made the Top 5 list of most played tracks on Instagram Reels. Pretty incredible for an independent artist!

Now, AMARNI is excited as ever to be releasing her newest single titled “LOVER BOY,” featuring Baka Not Nice. This serves as the first time the OVO artist has collaborated with a female artist. The record itself speaks volumes to AMARNI’s stance as a bad b#### who deserves it all, turning a thug into a “LOVER BOY.”

AllHipHop spoke with AMARNI to discuss the collaboration with Baka Not Nice, and attending French Montana’s birthday in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop: What’re you most excited for with the release of “LOVER BOY”?

AMARNI: I’m really excited for everyone to hear this new sound I’m doing. I’m really excited that I get to work with an OVO artist, Baka Not Nice. Just put something different out.

AllHipHop: What is this new sound?

AMARNI: It’s more my soft girl era. It’s more girly, it’s more pop.

AllHipHop: How’d you meet Baka Not Nice initially?

AMARNI: We met at an event in LA. He’s my good friend. I really f### with him and what he’s doing. I respect him as a person and what he stands on.

AllHipHop: How did “LOVER BOY” come about? Did you make it with him in mind?

AMARNI: No actually, I had already made the song. I showed him the song, I almost made the song as if I knew him. Because knowing his story and his background, it fit perfectly.

AllHipHop: You went to Toronto to shoot the video. What can we expect?

AMARNI: Something lit. [laughs] The trip in Toronto was great. It was an experience. I’ve always wanted to go there and experience it. I listen to a lot of music about the place. All of my favorite artists from Toronto: Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Drake. To experience it and drive around the streets, hear and see all the places that they’ve been talking about — that I’ve been seeing on TV for so long, that was really cool. It was a moment.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from “LOVER BOY”?

AMARNI: Keep turning these thugs into lover boys. [laughs] Something I want them to take away from “LOVER BOY” would be to really really control the narrative themselves. It’s all about perspective with a man. Perfect example: Baka is a real life gangster, and he’s never done a song with a female artist. I made that happen because it’s about energy and perspective, and the way you put things out there. Our intention I guess.

AllHipHop: How honored are you to be the first female artist Baka Not Nice has collaborated with?

AMARNI: I’m very grateful, it’s special. I like always doing things that haven’t been done before. This sound is a new sound for him too, so it was the perfect opportunity for us to come together and put this song out.

AllHipHop: What else can we expect? You’re putting out an EP right?

AMARNI: Yeah, I got an EP coming out that I’ve been working on. You could expect all the flavors, you’re gonna get everything from me. I’m really going to show my versatility on the project and it’s for a boss. There’s one if you’re hating your man, there’s one if you’re loving him. There’s one for every feeling, so I’m excited for that to come out.

AllHipHop: How was it attending French Montana’s birthday? What was the highlight?

AMARNI: Super fun. Got to meet a lot of people. You speak to a lot of people on social media, but to meet them in person, spend time with them and build is really cool. Of course, I love the Moroccan theme of the party. I’m Lebanese, so it’s close and made me feel like I was at home. When I’m at home, I’m very cultured. I like to express my culture. I like to go to hookah lounges, we call it shisha. I like to do that kind of stuff. I like to be around my people. It was really cool to see that side to LA, that I haven’t really seen much. Happy birthday French!

AllHipHop: Anything else you want people to know that you’re excited?

AMARNI: Don’t sleep on me.