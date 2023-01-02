Apollo Lofton Waited 2 Hours To Play Drake Music… & Got A Follow Back!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Apollo Lofton waited over two hours to play Drake his music…and let’s just say he got the job done. Without disclosing how he knew of Drake’s whereabouts, the Miami native patiently waited until Drake was exiting the premises to his vehicle, only to be blasting his own freestyle over Drake’s beat. The result? A follow from the biggest artist in the world.

In describing himself, Apollo Lofton states he’s “an artist. A creative. Nothing more than a man trying to use the cards dealt to him to make it out.”

The rising star prides himself in his lyricism and wordplay, describing his sound as “authentic” and “real.” As a product of this current generation, Apollo wears his heart on his sleeve, capturing thoughts, feelings, and emotions we all can relate to on a human level. Not to mention his records reignite the passion and excitement that came equipped with hip-hop during the golden era.

On the music tip, Apollo Lofton just unveiled his newest project titled CHAOS IS NECESSARY, catching the attention of everyone inside and outside the music industry.

AllHipHop spoke with Apollo Lofton to discuss his background, top 5, how he got Drake’s attention, and more!

AllHipHop: You’re from Miami, how does that play into your life and career?

Apollo Lofton: In a major way. Miami taught me at an early age to peep game more than you usually do, very aware of your surroundings. Which then applies to the game I’m moving in now where I have to always be on point.

AllHipHop: Top 5 artists all-time?

Apollo Lofton: Difficult question for somebody like me but I’ll try. Straight rap? Hov, Nas, Dot, Cole, and Pac.

AllHipHop: When did you start getting traction with your music career?

Apollo Lofton: I knew I had something special when I kept getting good reactions, as well as the opportunities that landed outta nowhere, like having that connection with Drake. Things like that don’t just happen so when they do, I tend to think it’s a sign from something greater than me.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Apollo Lofton: Apollo came from the Apollo Theater in New York and Lofton came from Google. [laughs] I needed a last name and Lofton rolled off the tongue the best.

AllHipHop: One thing you want fans to get from Chaos Is Necessary?

Apollo Lofton: Inspiration. Use it as U please.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Apollo Lofton: Resilience. I never folded and kept pushing all the way through, even when it was easier to just give up. I took the punches and kept it 1000.

AllHipHop: Talk about Drake co-signing you in Miami, give us the play by play.

Apollo Lofton: God’s plan. It was straight hip hop.. I went up to one of my favorite artists and started rapping one of my songs, that just so happened to be a freestyle over his “No Friends In The Industry” beat. I think he recognized the preparation and hunger. We chopped it up after the cameras were put down and he showed me love. He ain’t have to do that and the fact he did further proves all the stories we hear about them being a caring and giving dude. He’s that and more,been following me on the Gram since. Giving me access to the biggest artist is something I don’t take for granted.

AllHipHop: How was it meeting with Estefan?

Apollo Lofton: Life-changing. I feel like he saw something in me.. and started giving me as much advice and game he can possibly give me in the span of 4 to 5 hours.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Apollo Lofton: Candles, water, and a beat back from 9th Wonder. Ha! Soon.

AllHipHop: Goals for yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Apollo Lofton: Be an ill performer. Sing better. Continue developing a solid base of supporters.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Apollo Lofton: Hustle. Nothing in life is certain except death and the fact Apollo Lofton gon’ do whatever it takes to get it. By any means necessary. Believe me when I say that, like U believe in God.