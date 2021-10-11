Ayyo Buda’s “MFMG Freestyle” Is Fire



Rapidly rising Florida rapper, Ayyo Buda comes through representing the “dark side of Disney” that is Orlando, Florida with insane lyrically focused bars on his new “MFMG Freestyle” music video. Giving an introductory taste of his lyrical prowess with a freestyler’s spirit and songwriter’s skill well beyond his years, the 24-year-old emcee does well to showcase the style that he’s been developing as a rapper, poet, and musician from the streets of West Orlando since he was 11 years old. The MFMG freestyle video follows Ayyo Buda’s 2020 debut mixtape “Selfish” which picked up a lot of steam nationally and garnered mass support across Florida that’s positioned him as one of the fastest rising emerging rappers to watch out of Orlando, Florida with the potential to rise and stay on the national stage. This is the first of several offerings as Ayyo Buda prepares his debut album. Check out the new video.

Raised in what’s known as the “Dark Side of Disney,” Florida rap lyricist, musician, and Max Fyre Music Group recording artist AYYO BUDA is leading the charge, representing Orlando, Florida where he’s been tried, tested, and proven to be one of the hottest emerging new artists to watch in 2021 from Hip Hop’s fastest-growing music industry hub in the south.

An elevated thinker of Puerto Rican and African American descent who sought refuge in music by writing raps and poetry since the age of 11, Ayyo Buda has developed a flawless lyrical style and knack for powerful storytelling that conveys the grit, heart and harsh experiences lived in the communities of West Orlando and Pine Hills with a balanced delivery that appreciators of both cutting edge lyricism and fun, memory-making party music can both appreciate.

He’s has caught the influential ears and praise of regional and national DJ’s, respected social influencers, Hip-Hop blogs, and a fast-growing fanbase with his 2020 mixtape “Selfish.”

Ayyo Buda’s ability to deliver fire lyrics over hot beats with a freestyler’s heart, philosopher’s mind, and songwriters skill displays the promising career he has before him as he continues to elevate and garner fans daily while releasing music, videos, content, and more including preparing for his debut project in 2022. Keep it locked on Ayyo Buda for more to come.