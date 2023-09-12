Baby Jungle Talks “No Dissin” & Luh Tyler Friendship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop caught up with Baby Jungle to discuss his roots, favorite artists, new music, friendship with Luh Tyler, and more!

Baby Jungle is only 21 years old and already living out his dreams.

Hailing from Macon, Georgia, the rising star arrives on the scene with his own unique sound, style, and swag… and he’s ready to share his talents with the rest of the world. Recently, Baby Jungle collaborated with Luh Tyler on “Groove In,” proving his ability to make a banger with one of the hottest rising rappers.

A true rags to riches story, Baby Jungle tells the story of someone who fell victim to the streets, found music to be his saving grace, and went on to sign to a major label (Epic Records). Spitting nothing but truth in his rhymes, Baby Jungle’s story serves as inspiration and motivation to anyone who’s listening.

Most recently, Baby Jungle unveiled his highly-anticipated new single and visual for “No Dissin.”

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Baby Jungle: My sound is real! Everything I’ve been through. The ups, downs , getting money, losing friends. I take all that and put it into my music.

AllHipHop: You’re from Macon, Georgia, what was that like growing up?

Baby Jungle: It has its ups and downs! On one side, it’s good having a lot of family and people close with it being a small town. But on the other side, you don’t get the opportunities people get in big cities. It just made me grind harder though!

AllHipHop: Biggest influences?

Baby Jungle: Juice WRLD, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi, Lil Wayne and Polo G.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was forreal?

Baby Jungle: I had a song called “Purge” that did over 700K views and everybody around the city was singing my songs word for word. That’s when I knew I had a wave!

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Baby Jungle: The streets are like a jungle… you come up around the wildest stuff!

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind “No Dissin’”?

Baby Jungle: How I was raised you can’t let people play with you or they will keep trying to play with you. So it’s really a song for the feeling you get when you’re fed up and have to spazz out.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

Baby Jungle: Just the lit vibes with my team, I love doing run and gun videos! I feel like they capture the rawest moments/

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from the single/visual?

Baby Jungle: I want the fans to tap in! Listen to the song to get them hype. When they are working out, getting ready for a football game or whatever. Turn it all the way up and go crazy!

AllHipHop: How did you get tapped in with Luh Tyler? What’s the bond you guys share?

Baby Jungle: Tyler is like my brother! You rarely come across genuine people but he keeps it 100 and shows love! I want to see him win and he wants to see me win.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you guys made “Groove In.”

Baby Jungle: I went to Florida to tap on with him and we just went crazy in the studio! We knocked out like three songs, but “Groove In” stood out!

AllHipHop: Three things you need in the studio?

Baby Jungle: iPhone charger, Gatorade, and good vibes.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Baby Jungle: I want to be mentioned with the greats. I want to achieve all the goals! Sold out shows, Gold plaques, Platinum plaques, Grammys, BET Awards. All that!