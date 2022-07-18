Meet Bad Azz Brijion, The L.A. Native Talks New Single “Short D,” Family Ties To Ice-T And More

AllHipHop caught up with Bad Azz Brijion in downtown Los Angeles to discuss her background in music, roots in Los Angeles, the inspiration behind “Short D,” shooting the visual, relationship with Ice-T, performing Long Beach Pride, goals, and more!

Bad Azz Brijion just released her newest single and visual, “Short D,” a fun summer anthem for the girls. With the title speaking for itself, “Short D” has become a whole phenomenon, even hitting a million views on Youtube organically.

The record has even been compared to the timeless smash hit “No Scrubs” by TLC, which both empower women worldwide that they deserve nothing but the best.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Bad Azz Brijion has been singing and dancing since she was five years old, getting her start singing in the choir at church. Taking the West Coast by storm, the rising star is directly influenced by all the greats, including Prince, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Missy Elliot, and Lauryn Hill.

And with Brijion being her government, she had to add the “Bad Azz” to remind folks what type of time she’s on.

AllHipHop: What part of LA are you from?

Brijion: Honestly, I’ve lived all over. West LA, South Central, Inglewood, I’ve traveled all over. I’m pretty much an LA native, just lived everywhere.

AllHipHop: What does LA mean to you?

Brijion: I love LA. Honestly, I’ve traveled. I’ve lived for a few weeks or a month in different locations, but LA to me is home. There’s nothing like it. There’s the beauty of it. Then there’s also the gritty griminess of it. Our fashion, our culture, you know, it’s a vibe for sure.

AllHipHop: Who did you grow up listening to? When’d you fall in love with music?

Brijion: I grew up listening to Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj. Shoot, I’ve listened to a plethora of music growing up. My grandparents listened to Prince, so I got a little bit of the old school vibes too. Definitely always been a Hip Hop head. Always listening to the latest Lil Wayne mixtape and vibing out to Pac because of my mom. Just a plethora of good music.

AllHipHop: When did you realize you could do music for a living?

Brijion: I realized it very young. Since I was born, all of my baby videos are me singing and performing for my family. I started singing in church when I was 5, then around 9 years old was when I started to record professionally. Around 10 was when I started writing, that’s when I shifted from being a singer to a rapper. Since I was 9 years old was when I knew I could make a career out of it. Everybody took me seriously, I was getting real studio bookings and doing shows.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you recorded “Short D,” it’s a bop!

Brijion: “Short D” I actually made a couple months ago. The original song by Gillette went viral on TikTok, there were a lot of different content creators saying there needs to be a female rapper that redoes this song. I said you know what? I’m the girl for that. I hit up one of my producers. I said, “you know what? I want to flip the record. I want to make it my own.” He sent me a beat, I wrote to it. I got in the studio and the rest is history.

AllHipHop: What does “Short D” mean? [laughs]

Brijion: Short dick girl! No little weenies. No little sausages, we don’t want no little sausage.

AllHipHop: How often do you encounter…?

Brijion: Thank God I haven’t… you know. I don’t got that many bodies on me, so I haven’t encountered that many. [laughs] I haven’t encountered that many Short D’s. But I hear a lot of stories so I wrote it from my perspective and my girlfriends’ perspective and just like a fun, you know, women empowerment vibe and switching the narrative of what we want and not settling for less and just really putting our best foot forward. You know, we are not taking no little weenies, no little pockets, none of that!

AllHipHop: What inspired the music video?

Brijion: What inspired the music video is I really wanted to be inclusive in who doesn’t want a short dick? Let me definitely incorporate some of my gay friends and have the ladies of course, but I wanted it to be super inclusive in who doesn’t want little d####. The cast is very broad. Theres cis womens, trans, g###.

AllHipHop: Best memory from shooting?

Brijion: My favorite part of shooting the video was all the looks that I did and having fun with the cast. They really pumped me up: all the dancers, the choreographer. I had a great time with everybody on set.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to hit a million views on WorldStar?

Brijion: I’m really pumped up. I’m like alright, go me! It went viral on WorldStar. It’s a million on their actual website, then it’s at almost 200K on their Instagram. On my Youtube, it’s around All in all, I think I’m doing some pretty good numbers. Iit just dropped not even a week ago.

AllHipHop: Talk about that, just being independent and getting those numbers.

Brijion: I’m excited to get those numbers to be honest. Of course, I expected a big commotion of it, just because of the production, the cast, the looks, and everything it took to make the video. I’m excited because I didn’t think it’d go that viral that fast. I’m just pumped up. I like all the great feedback and I’m having a lot of trolls. Okay, I got some new haters. It’s lit. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Talk about “Short D” versus TLC “No Scrubs”?

Brijion: I’d say they have the same message when it comes to women owning what they want and not settling for less. Both of them are very empowering anthems. We always hear about guys bashing women and saying “they don’t want this kind of girl, they don’t want this and they don’t want that.” Both of those records, my record “Short D” and “No Scrubs” have the same vibe as to where we’re like “nah, we’re not taking no s### from y’all. We don’t want no dude in the passenger side of a ride. Don’t want no little weenies, no little pockets.” Especially when you’re getting your own and you’re doing your thing, you want a partner to meet you where you’re at. You’re a boss, you don’t want to have to pull somebody else’s weight too.

AllHipHop: You have a man?

Brijion: Yeah, I got a man. [laughs] He loves the song. He definitely loves the song, he’s all for it. He’s definitely supportive.

AllHipHop: What is your relationship with Ice-T?

Brijion: So Ice is my play uncle. I’ve known him since I came out of the womb honestly. His ex-wife and my mom were pregnant at the same time, so little Ice is one of my childhood friends. We grew up together. I remade “6 in the Mornin’,” one of his hit records. He heard it and he put his stamp on it. He said “yo this is dope. I’m all for it.” Now we’re working on the treatment and everything like that for the video. I’m really excited that I got his blessing. It’s his record so I was really honored that he enjoyed my flip on it.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to work with a legend like that?

Brijion: It’s an honor. It really is an honor. It feels good to know somebody that’s old school takes heed to my craft. Because a lot of the old school rappers sometimes feel like Hip Hop is so different, it’s not the same. Sometimes they discredit us younger rappers, so it feels really good to know I have his stamp. He’s backing me and he’s willing to push the record, really help me take it to the next level.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Brijion: I want them to definitely persevere.When they listen to my music I want them to feel ambitious. They feel bossy. They feel enlightened, positive. I just want anybody who takes the time to listen to my music to really get into their zone, whatever that may be. If you’re a boss or you’re working and doing this, I want everybody who listens to my song to really feel that bossyness. That empowerment that you can do it too vibe, because you can.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Brijion: Water, weed and Woods. [laughs] For sure, don’t need nothing else.

AllHipHop: Secret to staying snatched?

Brijion: Well first of all, shout out to my doctor. But you have to maintain it, so definitely get in the gym. Of course, rehearsing for shows definitely helps me stay fit. Definitely maintaining the situation for sure.

AllHipHop: You’re performing at Long Beach Pride, that’s so exciting!

Brijion: Yes, I’m really excited. I’ve been in rehearsals and everything all week. I can’t wait to perform for everybody and just vibe out, have a good time at the festival.

AllHipHop: How did that happen?

Brijion: One of my friends linked me with one of the talent coordinators for the Hip Hop stage. He sent over my music and he was in love. He said “yeah, she can do it. Let’s do it.” We had a little meeting and the rest is history. Now I’m on the list to perform. I’m excited. It’s Iggy and Yoyo and a few other artists that are headlining, so I’m really pumped.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?

Brijion: Just to have my foot on everybody’s necks. I definitely want to perform at a big arena. I’d love to do a Rolling Loud, a Coachella. Definitely want to sell out Madison Square Garden, those kinds of things. Everything’s happening so fast, so I want to continue to stay on my grind and see what’s next for me.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next? Do you have more music coming?

Brijion: Yes, I’m gonna release another single within the month, just to stay consistent. Then I’ll have an EP dropping within the year or two.

AllHipHop: Do you have a name for the EP yet?

Brijion: Not yet. I haven’t even selected the songs yet. I have so many songs that I’ve been doing and working with so many producers. I gotta really buckle down and figure out exactly what route I’m going to go with the EP, but I’m definitely releasing one this year.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Brijion: Follow me at @Brijion, that way you guys can stay in the loop and stay connected with what I have coming up next for sure. Check out the video for Short D on YouTube and run those numbers up!