AllHipHop caught up with Big Krimmy to discuss his roots in Jersey, the turning point in his music career, dream collabs, goals, and more!

Big Krimmy is the “Hood Star” as evidenced in his newest single and visual.

Hailing from New Jersey, the rising star spits “I got a choppa in the car. Throwing coke on the stove, we gon’ whip it til it’s hard. I’m not a star, but she treats me like a star… Big Krimmy, hood star. I’m pulling strings like a guitar. I cannot f### on no nggas like who is this ngga, that’s hanging out with y’all?”

In describing himself, Krimmy states, “I’m a dude who grew up in the slums, trenches. Came a long way, survived plenty of things. I’m from the streets, but I’m a good dude. I’m from the streets though, definitely.”

Krimmy may be a product of his environment, but thankfully, music would be his saving grace. Going on 9 years strong in making music, the rapper got his start as a member of the rap group Designer Boyz before shifting his focus to his solo career.

Most recently, he released his newest project called Bounce Bacc Baby, a testimony to the hard times and getting right back on your feet.

AllHipHop: What was it like coming up in Jersey?

Big Krimmy: It was crazy, terrifying. There’s some good things in it too, but I lost a lot of friends down there. I was caught up in the streets and all that dumb stuff.

AllHipHop: What was the turning point when you decided to do music?

Big Krimmy: I ain’t gon’ lie, in all my years I had all my lit times in 2014, 2015. But really it was 2020 when I went crazy, there was no turning back from that. Because before I was in a music group so there were a lot of people to focus on. Now since I went solo, it’s just me. I’m straight focusing on myself and straight taking myself to the top. [laughs] Rejuvenated.

AllHipHop: How many people were in Designer Boyz?

Big Krimmy: It was at least 9 of us. Producers, rappers, cameras, everything.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences coming up?

Big Krimmy: My biggest influence is my dad because he used to do music too, so it runs in my blood. Listening to his voice and how he was flowing inspired me. Then it’s the Meek Mill’s, DMX’s, the rappers that made it, people like that.

AllHipHop: How did you get your name?

Big Krimmy: From my father. His name was Kriminal, so I switched it up to Krimmy. Big Krimmy.

AllHipHop: You just released Hood Star,” bring us back to that studio session.

Big Krimmy: I was at one of my boy’s studios in Jersey. In my city and in my state, I feel like I’m big, but I haven’t made it to the super superstar level. I’m on my way there, but I haven’t made it there yet, so I’m a “Hood Star.” Everybody that sees me that’s from the hood or knows me, I’m famous to them. Really in reality, I didn’t make it to my full potential yet.

AllHipHop: What’s it going to take to get there?

Big Krimmy: Just more grind, more work, more money.

AllHipHop: How was it shooting the visual?

Big Krimmy: Fun, I be having fun in my videos. Especially acting out my bars, the music and the beats, I have a passion for that. When I’m doing it, I really like doing it. [The best memory was] being on the fire escape. We were 6 or 7 stories up in the warehouse building, we had the whole New York view behind us. It was dope.

AllHipHop: What is it that you want fans to get from your story?

Big Krimmy: That you can make it from anywhere. Whatever you want to do or whatever you want to be, you can be that or do that as long as you put your mind to it and do it. If you don’t want to be in the streets for long, you can put your mind to not being in the streets. Or if you want to be a doctor, you can put your mind into being a doctor. You gotta put the time and effort into it and it can happen.

AllHipHop: What’s the reality of the independent grind?

Big Krimmy: It’s real good because you can see all your money and you could have fun with your creativity. You do what you want, so it’s fun to me. A lot of struggles come with it too because you gotta pay for all your own stuff. You gotta hustle for your own stuff, you gotta get your own money. Especially with your reality of living, you gotta pay bills and stuff still too.

AllHipHop: Did you work at all before the music?

Big Krimmy: Yeah, I used to work. I used to have little jobs. I used to be a security guard for Fendi and I used to work at Armani Exchange.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Big Krimmy: Weed, my right people that gas me up when I’m going in the studio, and munchies for between time. Some chips or some s###. Cheetos be good sometimes, that’s all that’s there. [laughs] Regular Cheetos, not the Flaming Hot s###.

Seen you with Fatboy, what’s your relationship with him? I know y’all both from Jersey.

Big Krimmy: That’s my brother. We go way back, at least 15 plus years. We both were on the come up. I was rapping, he was doing his thing with music and his skits. We heard each other, we’re both interested and we ended up linking one time. Stuff happened, but me and him held it down. Showed Jersey that we really have love for each other, wasn’t no fake things. Since then, it’s been love.

AllHipHop: How was it seeing his career pop off?

Big Krimmy: His motivation. It’s real motivation, I tell him that all the time. I say “Yo, you motivate me every day.” Especially with him showing me love, I appreciate it the most because people don’t do that in Jersey. Once people get in the spotlight in Jersey, they don’t look back for people or they don’t care for nobody else. They do their own thing and worry about themselves. He says he’s the Biggest Heart, but he really is that. He shows hella love.

AllHipHop: A lot of people are coming up out of Jersey, how does it feel?

Big Krimmy: It’s good because it just started happening. Jersey ain’t always been on the map. You have people here and there, but nobody was known from Jersey. You got some people that know, but you gotta really know that person to know they’re from Jersey. Now, it’s different because there’s mad artists coming. You could probably say “oh I’m from Jersey,” but back then, everybody looked at Jersey as New York. No, it’s not that. Jersey is Jersey.

AllHipHop: What can we expect music-wise?

Big Krimmy: More visuals. I’ma drop some singles soon. I just dropped a project called Bounce

Bacc Baby in July, it’s on all streaming platforms.

AllHipHop: Why did you call it that?

Big Krimmy: Because I bounced back from all the losses I ever took.

AllHipHop: What do you want people to take away from that project?

Big Krimmy: Don’t let nothing bother you, stop you, or distract you from your goals. If you take an L, as long as you’re breathing, you can get a win sooner or later.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not doing music?

Big Krimmy: I like to focus on my next business stuff, what I’ma do business-wise. If I really have downtime, I’ll play the game like Xbox.

AllHipHop: Anyone you want to collaborate with?

Big Krimmy: A couple people: my boy Herb, Durk, Meek, and Fivio. I’m actually cool with Fivio’s brother, so I got ties with them.

AllHipHop: What goals do you have for yourself?

Big Krimmy: I got mad goals: get a house, buy my mother a house. Buy my sister cars and houses, just do a whole bunch of rich stuff. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Big Krimmy: Nah, just tap in! It’s going up. Don’t hop on the wave later, tap in now.