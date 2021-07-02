Big Trip Unleashes ‘Going Postal’ Debut Album

Big Trip is the definition of a go-getter, and he brings that same energy into the music industry.

Raised in New York but relocating to Denver, Colorado, the rising star got his start playing drums, which quickly took over his predestined career and followed in his father’s footsteps as an athlete playing baseball.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising star was able to find his footing in both music and his personal life, leading up to the creation of his debut album Going Postal, released today.

The highly-anticipated project clocks in at 13 tracks, transcending the genres of modern trap and classic hip-hop, with Big Trip’s own style and flow.

Going Postal reels in features from Fenix Flexin from Shoreline Mafia and Marc E. Bassy, with the latter providing all the vibes for that perfect summer romance anthem.

The project’s lead single “Baseball Money Rich” is paired with a cinematic visual to match, paying tribute to his previous life as a baseball player.

Big Trip speaks on the meaning behind Going Postal, his favorite songs, and what he wants fans to take away from the project.

AllHipHop: What inspired the name of the project?

Big Trip: After having some modest success as a group (Low Hanging Fruit) in the music industry, I knew it was time to take it to the next level as a solo artist and “go postal.” Not like go crazy postal, but meaning to fully take it to the top and be all around the map.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to get from it?

Big Trip: I want them to hear my story, feel my energy and really understand the impact that I am trying to make in people’s lives. I live EVERY word I say, so I hope that people could take what I’m saying and run with it.

AllHipHop: Favorite songs and why?

Big Trip: “Luxury” and “Delivery Notice.” “Luxury” because of the instrumentation and the vibe of the song. I feel like I’m in the 70’s at a Playboy mansion party. To get Marc E. Bassy on the song as well is really a blessing, he’s one of my favorite artists and right up there with Timberlake for me in terms of R&B artists!

“Delivery Notice” because of the authenticity and timing. Everything I said on the outro of that track really happened that day, we were all in the studio together. I really almost died shooting a video, it was surreal! I’ve had so many close calls with death for a person my age that I’m on my eighth life, and this is my final delivery notice to live this life with purpose!

https://foundation-media.ffm.to/goingpostal