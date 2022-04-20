C0LDGAME Talks Boosie Collaboration And Forthcoming Album “Absconding”

C0LDGAME speaks on working with Boosie, having Sukihana and Derez De’Shon on his forthcoming album, and more!

The Bay Area is home to a slew of endless talent, from Too Short to E-40 to the late Mac Dre. And while they always have their own movement, C0LDGAME is here to prove why exactly he’s up next.

Hailing from Oakland, California, the rising star first fell in love with music after school with his friends, oftentimes recording each other and eventually becoming the ringtones for all his peers.

Recently voted Top 10 Rappers from the Bay, C0LDGAME has been through a lot to get to where he is now, overcoming adversity and always striving to do better. Having been in and out of jail, the recording artist knew music would be his ticket out of trouble, dedicating his waking hours to perfecting his craft. With his “Django Freestyle,” soon audiences would catch on to the talent that is C0LDGAME.

C0LDGAME states he’s “just a gangbanger from the East Bay, trying to make it out the situation I’m in.”

Fast forward to today, C0LDGAME returns with his newest banger titled “Duckin Smoke,” reeling in the one and only Boosie. The record boasts an infectious hook that will immediately get stuck in your head, while C0LDGAME pushes his #DuckinSmokeChallenge on TikTok and socials. This new single holds fans over until the release of his newest album titled Absconding.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

C0LDGAME: Easiest way to describe it to me is turnt up. I keep it gangsta in all my music.

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Oakland/San Leandro?

C0LDGAME: Oakland is like any other hood. Growing up in Oakland taught me everything I know. Even though the decisions I made weren’t the best choice, Oakland raised me to be the person I am today.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences to date?

C0LDGAME: A lot of people, Boosie and Webbie at their prime. Lil Wayne. Bay Area: DB the General, Jay Stylis, Mac Dre. I was a big Plies fan for a minute, he makes me bring the goon out.

AllHipHop: What did “Django Freestyle” do for your career?

C0LDGAME: I always knew I’d do music, but after I did some time and my song “Django Freestyle” went crazy, I really started to take music more seriously and put money towards my craft. “Django Freestyle” sparked a growth in my fan base. I already had fans in Cali who showed a lot of love, but “Django Freestyle” gave my career momentum.

AllHipHop: You just released “THEY HATE SLEAZE,” what inspired this record?

C0LDGAME: “They Hate Sleaze” is a song for the haters. Hate is something most rappers experience, and as an artist I have a lot of them. I really just popped my s### on this track.

AllHipHop: How was it linking with Boosie on “Duckin Smoke”? How’d that collab happen?

C0LDGAME: The label I’m signed to 3GEntertainment and Jay Cooper, Boosie’s manager, made the link up happen. It was dope and we shot the video in his house. Working with a legend was the highlight for real, he did the verse in 20 minutes. We shot the video right after and he remembered his whole verse. It was a cool experience to be around someone who has the influence that they do and to see how they move.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

C0LDGAME: I want my fans to learn that you can really do anything if you grind hard enough. Life will throw a lot of things at you, good and bad. It’s how you come out of what you go through that matters.

AllHipHop: How was it working with Baby Stone Gorillas recent project, “Baby5xne Gorillas”?

C0LDGAME: That was a blessing. Their project was loaded with people making noise like Wallie The Sensei and my hit was on there with the rest. Track #7 “With That.” Once I’m out, we’re linking up for the video.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

C0LDGAME: Something cold to drink, some shrooms, and a crazy beat.

AllHipHop: How was it working with OJ Da Juiceman?

C0LDGAME: OJ Da Juiceman is dope. I met up with him at the studio with an open verse and we ended up making a whole other song. His verse goes crazy and the song is a banger.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your forthcoming debut album?

C0LDGAME: My album is coming in two parts. ‘Absconding’ Part 1 will be released in a few weeks and the features on the tape are crazy. Fans can expect hit after hit with this project, I’ve been ready to release it for a while.

AllHipHop: I see you got features with Sukihana and Derez De’Shon.

C0LDGAME: Making tracks with Sukihana and Derez De’Shon was dope. Sukihana happened with the help of Jay Cooper. I laid down this crazy single called “Pretty Please” and we knew that she would be the perfect person to have jump on it. We got this crazy dope hit with Derez too, it was cool linking up with him. We used to talk on the phone a lot then 3G and Jay Cooper made the feature happen.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

C0LDGAME: To make a name for myself and leave a legacy for my kids. To make it out, get home and make enough money for generational wealth. To be the stepping stones for the people that I got behind me.