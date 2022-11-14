Cameron Airborne Previews Forthcoming Project “Conversations With Myself”

AllHipHop spoke with Cameron Airborne in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his background in music, his new singles, getting sober, having his own weed brand, forthcoming album, and more!

Cameron Airborne is here to tell his story, and he wears his heart on his sleeves in each of his releases. The rising star originally hails from Long Island, New York, but moved to South Florida at the age of 9 after his parents divorced. Thankfully, music would be his saving grace.

Getting his initial start as a guitarist for a rock band, it wasn’t long before Cameron discovered his own talents as a vocalist and recording artist. And while life came at him in all different directions and avenues, from drug addiction to legal run-ins, it was always music that would pull him through. During his downtimes, Cameron would start writing and recording his own records… eventually leading to his debut project Unspoken Words released when he was just 16 years old.

In describing himself, Cameron states he’s “a multi-genre type of artist. I play guitar, so I originally started in a metal band and I used that to transition over to what I’m doing now. It’s almost a fusion of rap rock… pretty much they don’t have any other reason but to f### with it.”

Fast forward to today, Cameron Airborne unveils his newest single and visual for “Feel Right,” following the success of his last single “Lower.” On the business tip, Cameron has his own strain called Airborne OG, and his own cultivation facility and dispensary.

AllHipHop: Talk about being from Boynton Beach, what was that like growing up?.

Cameron Airborne: It’s an hour from Miami, so it’s right in the center of South Florida. It’s a big cultural [place], good music scene out there too. Just like anything else, things get oversaturated. You gotta branch out sometimes.

AllHipHop: There’s a lot of artists from South Florida!

Cameron Airborne: Yeah, for sure. It’s definitely a hotspot right now. Music-wise, there’s always something going on. There’s always events, a lot of people bubbling in that area.

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

Cameron Airborne: Young actually, probably when I was 10 or 11. Around the time, I started playing guitar. It helps me free my mind.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Cameron Airborne: It’s a play on my last name, because my last name is Flyer. A friend of mine would call me Airborne, and it stuck.

AllHipHop: You played guitar in a rock band, when did you start recording with your own voice?

Cameron Airborne: Probably when I was 14, I transitioned over to rap, I guess you would call it. I wasn’t really working well with others, getting the band together. Doing it solo was a lot easier to stay consistent.

AllHipHop: You just put out “Feel Right,” what inspired that record?

Cameron Airborne: That’s one of those records that comes from a place: when you’re trying to deal with a lot of different problems or things you have going on, you use different substances to drown it out and make you feel right.

AllHipHop: Talk about your journey getting sober, because obviously it’s not easy.

Cameron Airborne: I got into that stuff at a young age, it just brought me down a dark path. But with anything like that, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s important to talk about it because there’s things that people aren’t comfortable talking about, that they’d be more comfortable if they knew that other people related or felt the same way. It’s important to incorporate that.

AllHipHop: Do you mind if I asked what it was for?

Cameron Airborne: Yeah, I was doing coke and different pills. Very young age, like 10 or 11. Super young. Which honestly, I think is a better thing in my eyes because I got out of it at a young age also. It put my head on straight and let me see things in a different perspective at a younger age.

AllHipHop: How is music a coping mechanism for you?

Cameron Airborne: It’s one of those things when I’m recording, it’s just me so there’s not really any judgment. You just do it, just feel it out.

AllHipHop: What were you doing before the music?

Cameron Airborne: Selling weed. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How does weed improve your life?

Cameron Airborne: Weed is a blessing. Honestly, it saved my life. I have a cannabis company now, Airborne Farms. I have my own strain, Airborne OG. I have a cultivation facility. It’s a vertical branch so I have a dispensary and everything processing. That helped me a lot with my life because it gave me more of a direction. It’s something else that I have a super strong passion for. It’s important to really try to do as much as possible with that because it’s a big, big role in my life.

AllHipHop: How does it help with the music too?

Cameron Airborne: Definitely, it gets me in my zone creative wise. When I’m in the studio, I’m definitely burning it down. [laughs] It definitely makes me feel alert.

AllHipHop: What were you going through recording “Lower?”

Cameron Airborne: That was a super, super dark time in my life. That was the first song that I did completely acoustic. It’s an acoustic track with just me,the guitar and vocals. It just came out correctly. It’s one of those songs where less is more. I took that approach and let the lyrics speak for themselves. It’s a real sentimental record that people can relate to.

AllHipHop: What are you planning on releasing next? Is there a project coming soon?

Cameron Airborne: I have a project that’s about to come out, it’s called Conversations with Myself. It’ll probably come out first quarter. “Lower” and “Feel Right” are actually two singles off the project, so we’re gonna go into that first quarter 2023.

AllHipHop: Talk about the independent grind.

Cameron Airborne: It’s hard. With anything else, you gotta stay consistent. It’s a rollercoaster, so it’ll go up and down. Sometimes it’ll be really good, then it can get stagnant, then it can be really good again. You gotta be prepared to have that emotional ride, that up and down kind of thing.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Cameron Airborne: I want them to feel like they can have something to relate to, that’s not letting them stay behind closed doors. Other people feel the way that they do so if they can take that from my music, maybe they can feel better about talking about it themselves. Whether it’s depression, addiction, even being happy. People don’t like to talk about that they’re happy, they think it’s corny to say that. It’s important to really talk about your emotions.

AllHipHop: What’s your relationship with Jackboy?

Cameron Airborne: That’s the homie. Being from Florida, we linked up at a good time. Just mutual people. We got in the studio and made a banger. It’s been doing pretty well.

AllHipHop: Talk about your clothing brand Lost World, and your love for fashion.

Cameron Airborne: Fashion definitely goes hand in hand with music. I’ve been working on a clothing company, Lost World. It’s set to release the same time as my album, it’s going to coincide with the rollout. Fashion is definitely important. Lost World is self-explanatory in the title. It’s for people that feel lost, that don’t fit in. It’s somewhere they could call home.

AllHipHop: Have you always loved fashion?

Cameron Airborne: Yes and no. I didn’t really care for it. I wouldn’t say bummy, but didn’t really care how I’d dress. It’s more important to dress correctly, because you don’t really need designer or nothing like that. But if you put something on the right way, you can still be fly as f###.

AllHipHop: Do you have a favorite tattoo? You’re pretty covered.

Cameron Airborne: Yeah, probably my neck. The owl, I got that in LA. Daniel Silva did it, he’s done some tats on like Trippie Redd, Russ, and a couple other people. He snapped on that. That’s one of my favorites, then this one too. [points to Jimi Hendrix tat]

AllHipHop: What does the owl mean?

Cameron Airborne: It symbolizes wisdom and guidance. Really, to keep your head on the right path. I like the Jimi too because this is my inspiration, what got me into music, guitar, all that stuff.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?

Cameron Airborne: Yeah, just stay on the right path and keep grinding. Be consistent with the music, and everything will fall into place.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Cameron Airborne: Make sure you check on my album, Conversations with Myself. It’s coming out very soon. Airborne Farms in Oklahoma, brand new dispensary opening in Tulsa. Make sure you pull up on me, get the Airborne OG in store. I might even do a listening, release party there. It’s gonna be dope.