Capo Corleone Explains How “Fly” Is Intended To Motivate The Masses

AllHipHop spoke with Capo Corleone to discuss his sound, the new record, and his forthcoming EP.

Capo Corleone is the definition of a boss, and he’s bringing that same energy into the music industry. Based in Los Angeles, the international recording artist and music executive straddles the genres of alternative and hip-hop, creating his own unique sound that stands out amongst his peers.

Most recently, Capo unveiled his new single titled “Fly,” tapping Polish jazz musician and global producer Kuba Więcek and Warsaw’s pop sensation Zalia as standout features. “Fly” signifies elevation in all areas of his life, from personal growth to career growth and everything in between.

He explains, “”Fly” is the story of my evolution and the story of me following my gut and intuition. It’s a story of me simply killing the old version and creating a new one.”

Additionally, Capo Corleone is the CEO of C2 Management, as well as founder and former CEO of Tree4ort Records.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Capo Corleone: It’s lifestyle music with a heavy focus on lyricism, delivery, and cinematic production. Every song is attached to a feeling and a unique delivery. If it’s a poppy sound/feeling that calls for a speedy delivery, I’m going to give you a Midwest rapid-fire flow. If it’s a laid-back feeling, I’m going to give you that signature West Coast flow I grew up on. I can do it all.

AllHipHop: You’re from Los Angeles, how does that play into your life and career?

Capo Corleone: It’s convenient to be in the city most of the industry calls home. Getting in the studio and networking is more convenient than for most living in other areas. For most opportunities, there is a 90% chance it’s a short drive for me… depending on LA traffic of course.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was for real?

Capo Corleone: In 2019, I traveled to Germany for my first European tour. One of the shows had 15,000 people in the audience and the crowd really knew my music. I remember saying to my DJ at the time “holy sh*t, this might really work out for me as an artist.” The performance was broadcasted in front of millions of people on television.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Capo Corleone: My grandmother was Sicilian-Italian and I’ve always been proud of that part of my heritage. When I was young and living in the Bay Area, I was part of a rap collective and when the guys found out I was Sicilian-Italian they started calling me Capo and the nickname stuck. When I finally started releasing solo music, I knew there were hundreds of rappers trying to call themselves Capo and I needed to separate myself from them. So I added the “Corleone” last name because we’ll, let’s be real….I love The Godfather.

AllHipHop: Your latest single “Fly” is out now, can you talk about how the record came together.

Capo Corleone: This record took around 3 months to come together. It initially had a different feature but because of label clearances, we weren’t able to collaborate. It started out as a twenty-second loop so when I heard it, I had to imagine what it would become. I knew it was single. I wrote three different verses for the first verse until I finally selected the feeling I was going for. My producer Kuba told me he knew an up-and-coming pop singer where he’s based in Warsaw, Poland. When I heard Zalia on the hook, I hit the studio that same day and finished the song, and sent it to Kuba who added saxophone to the final version’s hook.

AllHipHop: What’s your musical relationship with Kuba Więcek and how’d you guys connect?

Capo Corleone: Kuba is a well-known Polish jazz musician and global producer based in Warsaw, Poland. He is the producer on “Fly” and the entire project “Thank Myself” out in January of 2023. We connected via Instagram during the pandemic. My wife and his girlfriend at the time were old friends in college when they both studied in Warsaw. We were both bored like most during the pandemic so he started sending massive amounts of production my way that I began recording to. We finally finished the project in 2022, recording the last half on his visit to Los Angeles and my visit to Warsaw.

AllHipHop: I love how inspiring the record is, what’s the message you want to give to fans who listen?

Capo Corleone: My main message with “Fly” is to inspire people to better themselves. To kill your current self and create a new self. A self that fits your goals and your goals only. To step outside your comfort zone, to replace the uninspiring people in your lives with people that build you up. To get revenge on the naysayers with your own betterment and success. To go out and get it and never look back.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your forthcoming EP, Thank Myself?

Capo Corleone: You can expect an entire experience from start to finish. Thank Myself is dedicated to self-growth, self-gratitude, and belief in yourself to keep going in spite of the turmoil. Each song in the project can be described as a stage in this process.

We have another single dropping on Thanksgiving called “Thank Myself” which is where the name of the project originated. You can also expect another music video when the project is released in January. Also, if you haven’t checked out the “Brakes” music video please do, it’s pushing 500k views on Youtube and is the first single for our project.

AllHipHop: What does your job as CEO of C2 Management entail?

Capo Corleone: C2 Management works with independent artists in marketing and management capacities to help them compete in today’s music industry. As CEO, I manage, strategize with and negotiate for our artists in all aspects of their careers.

AllHipHop: What are your goals as an artist at this point of your career?

Capo Corleone: I’d like to do songs with some of my favorite artists – guys like E-40, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. I’d also like to perform at Crypto Arena (RIP Staples Center). Those are bucket list items for sure.