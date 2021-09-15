Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate DJ Iceman Comes Into His Own

DJ Iceman could have simply rested on his laurels. After all, he is a Wu-Tang Clan affiliate. But with more than 300,000 streams on his last two projects on Spotify, he really doesn’t want to. In fact, the man born Robert Anderson in Brooklyn, NY, is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication to the craft.

DJ Iceman has a 30-year resumé in the music business to back up all of his claims, of course. He says that the shift from DJing to beat-making was the biggest transition he had to make, especially when he was first starting out.

“I had to do everything times 10. as well as learn about trademarks, copyrights, licenses, split sheets, and owning the content I put out,” he told AllHipHop.com exclusively. “So it went from simple promo to running full campaigns, pitching to playlists and sound libraries and artists.”

That lesson inspired DJ Iceman to launch Big Boss Entertainment, where he provides a myriad of services to clients ranging from promotions, marketing, and publicity, to Spotify and YouTube services. He even shows artists how to use Google to optimize their search engine results.

In short, Anderson is nothing short of a force to be reckoned with.