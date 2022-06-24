FKi 1st On Why He’s The “Last Player Alive”

AllHipHop spoke to 1st on what his new project “Last Player Alive” means to him.

FKI 1st is the definition of a creative, someone who stays locked in the studio perfecting his craft any chance he can. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, FKI 1st is best known for his work in the hip-hop space, with a catalog that will motivate any other producer to work harder and hopefully one day attain the same number of plaques and hit records.

To date, he’s produced and contributed to Travis Porter’s “Make It Rain” and “Bring It Back,” Iggy Azalea’s “Work,” Post Malone’s “White Iverson,” Travis Scott’s “R.I.P Screw,” 2 Chainz’ “Watch Out,” and many many more.

Now, 1st shifts his focus to his own artistry, unveiling his newest project titled Last Player Alive. To coincide, he also unveils his “Firestarter” visual, proving he has the drive, passion, and talents to also step into the limelight as his own recording artist.

AllHipHop: What inspired LPA?

FKi 1st: I’m the Last Player Alive. Everybody is making the same s### and people don’t really know about players. There’s a lot of older West Coast rappers who are my favorite like Too Short and Suga Free. I listened to them when I was a kid, my uncles put me on. Nobody makes music like that no more, everybody makes the same s### but there’s a lane for cool player s### too, you know what I mean? I like to rage sometimes too you know, but I’m on some player s###. Player s### ain’t all about pimp s###, nothing like that. I ain’t even gotta be about women. It’s about the way you move and the s### you do. Like when you do something, is it player? On everyday s###, it could be something normal.

AllHipHop: What inspired the “Firestarter” video?

FKi 1st: I got a 4-step plan in life and until that 4-step plan is reached, I’m stuck in the studio at all times. I want to portray s### I do in the studio all day long and I think I’m the hottest ni**a., I just have to prove it to everybody. I also like the old movie Firestarter with Drew Barrymore, that s### was fire and they made it over.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from the project?

FKi 1st: Learn how to move. Learn how to be cool man, there’s a lot of weirdos out here in the world. They’re making the world weird for everybody. Y’all just need to calm down, learn how to treat a woman. It’s like you dudes hate women or something, that s### is crazy. This project is just part one, part two coming soon. Ay man, just keep it player. That’s all I’m going to say.

In short, the experience 1st is bringing with Last Player Alive is an inside look to what being a player truly is. He adds, “It’s a state of mind, how you move whether you are in a business or in the streets. All those things put together, is keeping it player.”