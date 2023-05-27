GOON DES GARCONS* Discusses New Video “LIVING IN EXCESS” And More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with GOON DES GARCONS* to discuss the new release, the new project, and more.

GOON DES GARCONS* has one thing on his mind: world domination. Hailing from Arkansas but now based in Los Angeles, GOON carves his own lane within the genre of Hip-Hop, creating high-energy bangers for audiences all around the world to turn up to at any given moment. Inking a deal with Def Jam, the rising star is walking proof that if he can turn his dreams into a reality, so can you.

The name GOON DES GARCONS* derives from his love for the fashion brand Comme des Garçons. With his friends calling him Goon growing up, it was the perfect high-fashion alter ego to step into. Now, he’s able to combine his love for both fashion and music into one, creating his own melting pot to

Today, GOON DES GARCONS* returns with his newest single and visual titled “LIVING IN EXCESS,” which can be found on his forthcoming project Sightseeing. Clocking in at seven tracks, Sightseeing will embody a new chapter for GOON, giving fans “a little taste of everything.”

Produced by Italian leather, “LIVING IN EXCESS” itself is a testament to creative freedom, individuality, and living your best life this coming summer. The music video is directed by Connor Pritchard, whom he considers a “young legend.”

AllHipHop: What inspired “LIVING IN EXCESS”?

GOON DES GARCONS*: “Living In Excess” was inspired by a summer of madness. The hook is literally “living in excess, f###### my exes… spending my next check before the check hit… I don’t do sexting, I’m young and I’m reckless… How can I grow up? I don’t regret s###.” It’s as simple as that. Life imitates art or whatever they say.

AllHipHop: What was the creative vision with the music video?

GOON DES GARCONS*: The vision for this video was pretty simple. Usually me and Connor will go into a visual with a crazy concept, but this one we focused more on the mood and a couple key shots. I gave him the “guardrails” and let him go crazy. Connor Pritchard is a young legend.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from the song / visual?

GOON DES GARCONS*: Don’t play with GDG*… I’m not here for it anymore. No prisoners. I’ve been playing sane for too long.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from the album, SIGHTSEEING?

GOON DES GARCONS*: What you can expect from Sightseeing is a little bit of everything. This is me and idle’s best project yet. Not just because we’re snapping harder than ever, I think mostly we found a perfect project mix of what we do (at maniac sounds) and vibes with our homies like Connor Barkhouse and Louallday. It’s a little bit for everyone here.

AllHipHop: Meaning behind the title?

GOON DES GARCONS*: Sightseeing is about taking time on your journey to look out the window and realize life is more about enjoying the ride. Every bump, curve and all the rage that comes with it.

AllHipHop: What else are you excited about?

GOON DES GARCONS*: Besides world domination? me and idle have been doing this duo-Neptunes production thing with a lot of different artists lately. I think it’s sick. We want to provide a new landscape for artists; the maniac sounds way. We want to be like Chad and Pharrell dominating the early 2000s. It’s coming.