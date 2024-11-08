Honey BxBy Isn’t The New Left Eye, But She’s An Emerging Legend

Honey Bxby keeps it spicy and hot in the world of R&B.

Honey Bxby, a rising star from Asbury Park, New Jersey, is a spicy proposition in the world of R&B. From her upbringing in a small, tight-knit community, she emerges as one of the brightest prospects in the music industry. She talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about a myriad of matters, ranging from her creative process to her desire to be a mogul like Rihanna.

A singer through and through, she emphasizes her deep desire to create original music and avoid being pigeonholed as a singer who needs samples. She also touches on her music influences like Alicia Keys, Left Eye, Madonna and Lil Kim, but is clear that she wants her own legacy. Check out Honey Bxby’s determination, work ethic, and vision.

AllHipHop: So, tell us about your new song, “You Got Left Eye.” What inspired you to create this track? You’ve been promoting it pretty heavily.

Honey Bxby: Actually, this song wasn’t my idea, and honestly, I didn’t like it at first. We were in L.A., working with Fresh, who’s one of my favorite collaborators. I was outside with Mila and K Mac while Fresh was inside working on the beat. When I went back in, I was like, “I don’t want to do the sample—I’m not feeling it.” Fresh was cool about it, but he said he’d still go ahead with it. So I let him finish the beat, and by the time I came back, they had the first couple of bars down. I wasn’t about to miss out on my writing credits, so I jumped in, threw in my ideas, and we recorded it. The whole song, besides the second verse, is actually the demo.

AllHipHop: Wow, so you ended up keeping most of the original recording?

Honey Bxby: Yeah, everything just came together naturally. We didn’t have to redo anything. The synergy in the room was amazing. The “Left Eye” concept actually came after the first line. I was like, “Oh, Left Eye did that.” It just clicked.

AllHipHop: Some people were triggered by the song, right? Left Eye is a figure a lot of us look up to.

Honey Bxby: If anybody was triggered, I’m not aware of it. I haven’t heard of anyone being upset over this song.

AllHipHop: Okay, so no backlash yet?

Honey Bxby: No, not about Left Eye. I did wonder if people might come for me because of the content, but really, I’m not saying anything negative about her.

AllHipHop: People often call you a rapper. Why do you think that is?

Honey Bxby: I honestly have no idea why they do.

AllHipHop: There’s no real connection between you and Left Eye in that sense, right? Do you ever rap, or would you want to?

Honey Bxby: No, I don’t want to rap at all. I tried it once, but not because I was passionate about it. I was just thinking strategically, like, “Maybe I can get some club play.” So I made a rap track just to see if I could do it. It was cool, but that’s it—no interest in doing it again.

AllHipHop: I get it. I was listening to your track with Busta on the remix and thought, “Here it comes.”

Honey Bxby: Oh, definitely not rapping alongside Busta—no way! I think people might get confused because I sing with a certain flow that’s almost like rapping, but it’s still singing. I’m not getting on the track talking about setting the house on fire or anything! I’m a singer through and through.

AllHipHop: And you really can sang! It’s refreshing.

AllHipHop: You have a very honest song, “Trauma.” It’s a heavy record.

Honey Bxby: Yeah.

AllHipHop: Would you say it’s an accurate representation of your experiences?

Honey Bxby: Absolutely. My manager actually encouraged me to be more vulnerable and talk about things beyond just relationships. He wanted me to address my own trauma and put it into a song. At the beginning, I even told everyone in the studio, “I don’t want to do this right now—I’m not mentally there.” They kept that voice note in the song, which captured how real that moment was. I was close to tears and didn’t want to be that open in front of people.

I’m usually vulnerable to an extent, but I don’t like sharing too much emotionally. As I get older, though, I’m starting to feel it’s okay to open up in my music. Music allows people to express things they might not say out loud, and that’s powerful. I’ve had artists who’ve made music that helped me process my feelings, and maybe I can be that for someone else. So, I’m ready to be more vulnerable.

AllHipHop: You toured with Sexy Red. How did that go?

Honey Bxby: It went really well, though it was nerve-wracking being an R&B singer on a rap tour.

AllHipHop: That’s wild.

Honey Bxby: Yeah, but I did great. It was a vibe—I really enjoyed it.

AllHipHop: That’s awesome. Starting your career on a high note.

Honey Bxby: Definitely.

AllHipHop: But as you know, we’re in this for the long haul. So, where do you see yourself down the line? Do you have a vision or goals you’re manifesting?

Honey Bxby: Absolutely. I want to be a mogul, like Rihanna. I want to make music, become a household name, and then branch out. I’m really into cinema, so I want to be on screen and own successful businesses. Like how Rihanna has Fenty or Selena Gomez has Rare Beauty. I want to have multiple ventures, but I want them to be truly successful, not just things I’m doing to stay busy. I want everything I create to have a lasting impact—even after I’m gone, like Marilyn Monroe. A hundred years from now, kids better know who I am.