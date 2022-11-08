Hotblock Jmoe Talks “9x outta 10” featuring Tory Lanez

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with Hotblock Jmoe about the new single, how Tory got on the record, and more!

Hotblock Jmoe is back with his biggest release yet: “9x outta 10” featuring the one and only Tory Lanez. Produced by Sean Sison, the song speaks volumes to his current status in the rap game — giving the message that if this is the first time you’re hearing him, “9x outta 10” you’ll become a fan. From the trenches to now living his life through his art, Hotblock Jmoe is here for the long run.

Hailing from the South Suburban area of Chicago, Hotblock Jmoe is a firm believer in hard work, staying consistent, and letting your talents speak for themselves. His previous single, “Long Road” featuring G Herbo, currently boasts over 650K views on YouTube and over 600K streams on Spotify.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind “9x outta 10”?

Hotblock Jmoe: “9x out of 10” is about me expressing, I am who I say I am. Embracing my new lifestyle but still hungry for more. Long nights and consistency goes a long way, so I figured if I keep working hard, “9x out of 10” I’ll be the hottest.

AllHipHop: How’d you get Tory Lanez on the song?

Hotblock Jmoe: My team and I were listening to a few unreleased tracks and this one came up, but it had a open verse, So my manager Tes asked, “Who do I hear to feature on the song?” And threw out a few names. When I said Tory, he mentioned he knew someone in his camp. We pushed the button on that and now we got a hit.

AllHipHop: What was your vision for the video?

Hotblock Jmoe: I really wanted to capture a vibe at the Penthouse surrounded by 10’s. I had fun shooting this video, the whole experience was dope. First time officially meeting Tory too so that was cool.

AllHipHop: One thing I would like fans to know?

Hotblock Jmoe: I’m a versatile artist. Don’t get used to just hearing one sound from me.

AllHipHop: What can we look forward to next?

Hotblock Jmoe: I’ll be releasing one more single before I announce the release date for my project that will be featuring a few artists I had the opportunity to lock in with. Super excited for you guys to hear it, really put my heart in it so I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.