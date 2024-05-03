With Cosigns From Rod Wave, NLE Choppa & DeJ Loaf, Hurricane Wisdom Is On His Way

AllHipHop spoke with Hurricane Wisdom to discuss his roots in Florida, love for Rod Wave, his name, his cosigns and wanting to write songs for other artists.

Hurricane Wisdom just might be the new hottest artist out of Florida—and he’s got some cosigns to back it up.

Born in Tallahassee but raised in Havana, Hurricane Wisdom creates heartfelt melodic pain music, with lyrics inspired by real life experiences. Whether he’s singing or rapping, the rising star is a true storyteller, who’s here to motivate the masses so that they too can turn their dreams into a reality—no matter what the circumstances.

“I’m just an artist, man,” he says. “I make music, that’s it. I’m from Havana, Florida. That’s all you really need to know, because my music speaks for itself. It’s gon’ tell you everything I’m not telling you about me.”

Hurricane Wisdom unveiled his standout project, Category 5: The Biggest, last year. In terms of new music, he has three tapes in the vault ready to drop as he works on perfecting his craft.

AllHipHop: What is Havana, Florida like?

Hurricane Wisdom: It’s the country, about as country as you can get. You’ve got horses and stuff like that, but it’s more hogs, goats and pigs. Real country. You ain’t got no Walmart over there or nothing.

AllHipHop: Where did you shop?

Hurricane Wisdom: You go to Tallahassee. Everything’s over there. That’s the city.

AllHipHop: What was the moment you fell in love with Hip-Hop?

Hurricane Wisdom: I can’t say I fell in love with Hip-Hop, I fell in love with music in general. It had to be some time in high school. I want to say when s### first started going up, but it never really didn’t go up. I was always seeing progress. I’ve been loving this s###. This been my whole life.

AllHipHop: Do you have an artist that did it for you?

Hurricane Wisdom: Definitely Rod [Wave]. I tell everybody that. It’s always Rod Wave, man.

AllHipHop: You must be a baby.

Hurricane Wisdom: No. Hey, I just turned 20, so I don’t want no baby talk. I’m not a teenager no more, I’m feeling myself. I just turned 20 on April 5.

AllHipHop: What’d you do for your birthday?

Hurricane Wisdom: I didn’t do nothing. I just went fishing.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Hurricane Wisdom: See, my first name is Wisdom. When I was in high school, I started making music. But before I was even doing my little freestyles in high school, I had waves before my dreads. I told them folks Hurricane Wisdom coming through, because I had the waves up there. You don’t want to see me take off the durag, I might flood this b####. And it stuck. When I started making music, the girls would be in school like “oh my God, that’s Hurricane Wisdom?” On some funny s###, but it started going.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Hurricane Wisdom: I really feel like I’m ahead of myself. ‘Cause the s### I be making, it’s not in one little category. I be making a whole bunch of s### forreal. From pop s### to Spanish songs, all types of s###. It’s really me.

AllHipHop: Talk about Rod Wave cosigning you.

Hurricane Wisdom: That happened so long ago, but I still f### with Rod. I f### with Rod heavy. Rod hit me up when I made “So Cold.” I don’t know if you was tapped into me then, but “So Cold” is an old ass song that I made. That was when I first really signed almost. I look back at that when I’ll be feeling discouraged, man that man Rod hit me up. That’s my favorite artist. I was not even in my prime, so that gotta mean something. There’s a lot of cosigns like that too, it’s not just Rod.

AllHipHop: What did he say?

Hurricane Wisdom: Rod hit me like “where you from? You hard, but you already knew that” type s###. He hit me up a couple times. The first time Rod hit me up, that’s when we threw the little cosign s### out to the blogs. The second time is when he was listening to “So Cold.” It’s not like he was listening it to promote it, nah the n#### knew the words to that s###. He knew that song word for word. I always f##### with Rod, definitely.

AllHipHop: Did that motivate you to go harder?

Hurricane Wisdom: Oh yeah. S### yeah, all my cosigns really.

AllHipHop: Who else? NLE Choppa right?

Hurricane Wisdom: Yeah we got NLE Choppa, NoCap, Luh Tyler, DeJ Loaf.

AllHipHop: NoCap is one of my favorites.

NoCap is one of the realist n##### I ever met, I’m not gon’ lie to you. I swear, that’s a real dude right there.

AllHipHop: How’d NLE Choppa cosign you?



NLE, he just hit me up. I’ve been listening to “Real Me” all day, he hopped on the remix. There’s was no funny s###. He was going to get on that remix regardless. Sleepy Hollow wanted to hop onto “A.W.A (Attitude With Ass).”

AllHipHop: Did you say DeJ Loaf?

Yeah, she hit me a while back. Just fire emojis in my DMs. That’s it though, nothing too major.

AllHipHop: These are big artists though!

[Laughs] That’s why when they ask me who’s my favorite cosign, these are all folks I listen to. Every cosign I’ve had, these are folks I listen to. Talking about whole albums, whole playlists. Them type s####, so it really means something. That and producers too. One of my favorite producers that I’ve been listening to for a minute just hit me up like, “Yeah bro, you hard. I need to get you a pack, I’ma send you a pack.” S### like that, that’s it.

AllHipHop: What’s the best encounter you had with the fan?

Just recently, I lost a bet with my fans so I had to pay for lunch. He chose Subway. The dude that was working there, he was taking his time with the order, but he kept looking at me. He had an order before he rung us up. He was taking his time, he kept looking at me. By the time we got to the counter to ring up the meal, he said “are you Hurricane?” I’m like yeah. He said he can’t do too much because he’s at work, but he wanted a picture. But after that, he didn’t even charge me for the pizzas that I bought. He charged my friend, what I had bought my dawg. Just free food for me pretty much.

AllHipHop: Three things you need in the studio at all times?

I gotta have grabba, weed, papers. A light is optional, because somebody’s going to have a lighter there. That’s really it. I don’t want to be that simple, but I’ma say me, engineer, and my phone. That’s it.

AllHipHop: Your last project is Category 5: The Biggest Hurricane, right?

Yeah, I think that’s the most recent. I be having so much s###. I got three tapes waiting for y’all.

AllHipHop: Are you doing this independently?

Umm, nah. I wouldn’t say independent, it’s an independent record label, Rebel Music and Open Shift distro. I got a whole bunch of s###.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself?

I want to write. I don’t plan on being an artist for too long. I’ll do it, but I’d rather get my foot in the door and make folks hits. That’s really where my head’s at, because there’s so much more to music than just being the artist. People don’t understand that. You got producing, you got directing. You got the cameramen, the videographers. You got the people that publish it. It’s all type of… you could have a whole label out this b####. I plan on writing for folks, because I’m already doing that.

AllHipHop: Damn, you want to write songs?

Yeah, I feel like that’s the way to go. I be having a lot of s###, I just know all this s### is not going to get dropped. That’s what a lot of artists do too. Even artists that still make s###, they do that too. I don’t gotta leave the rap game and just write, but that’s what I’ma mellow out with.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

I love my fans man, that’s it. And deluxe on the way. I don’t know if I‘ma make it an acoustic deluxe, or if we’re just throwing old s### from Instagram that blew up, that I didn’t get to drop for my fans. But deluxe is definitely on the way. Follow me on Instagram.