Latin Artist & Producer International Nova & Music Partner Keyz Da Mogul Team Up With Ne-Yo For New Season Of “Step Up”

International Nova recently sat down with AllHipHop to share his thoughts on “Step Up” and other interesting parts of his musical career.

Fans of the show “Step Up” will get all sorts of rewards for their patience: an exciting third series of the hit drama showing the ambitious students at the High Water Performing Arts School, an elite training program for talented teen dancers.

The show premiered in 2018, came back for Season 2 a year later, and then was canceled. Although STARZ announced plans to bring back Season 3 in 2020, various production delays and the COVID global pandemic kept things off the air until this fall.

Along with amazing new episodes, the show introduces a new theme song created by Ne-Yo, who plays Sage, the head of the school.

To find the right sound and perfect lyrics, he worked closely with entertainer International Nova, as well as his partner Keyz Da Mogul, a notable producer.

They actually began working on the new piece last year, but had to keep most of the details on the down low until now, with the exception of assuring everyone that “it was going to be epic.”

Now that the show is off and running, more and more “Step Up” fans are wanting more info about the hit song and the talented artists behind it.

This includes International Nova, who grew up in the Bronx area of New York City. He later moved to Atlanta to pursue his acting and music career. Nova recently sat down with AllHipHop to share his thoughts on “Step Up” and other interesting parts of his musical career.

AllHipHop: What was it like for you and Keyz Da Mogul having this cool opportunity to work with Ne-Yo?

International Nova: I want to first say Ne-Yo is a genius and a really cool and down-to-earth guy. This process was insane because we had a time crunch in regard to getting the mix and the song just right. Keyz and myself worked endlessly on about 10 different versions over 24 hours, until we got the right one that fit right for the show theme. We look forward to working with Ne-Yo and his team on many more projects.

AllHipHop: Tell us about your music production group.

International Nova: A couple of years ago, we established our company, which we called “The Society.” It’s all about hard work and collaborating with the artists. It’s incredible, we have truly been blessed to write and produce music for some of the biggest artists out here. We are building our legacy brick by brick and planning to expand into a full-scale music production group covering all aspects of entertainment.

AllHipHop: As a solo artist, if you could collaborate with any artist, who would that be?

International Nova: I’m going to need to pick one person to work with in the areas of hip hop, Latin, and R&B. So, a total of three! The artists I’ve got to perform with include Rihanna for R&B, Becky G for Latin, and Drake for Hip-Hop.

AllHipHop: You’re getting lots of love for your latest singles. What inspired “Pa Mi” and “Dime”?

International Nova: I wanted to create a fun song that people of all ages can vibe too, and working with Vanessa Bling on “Dime” was like a dream come true. She’s really been a huge supporter on this record and l am planning on doing a music video with her. I know the chemistry is going to be fire.

AllHipHop: What’s next for International Nova?

International Nova: I have a few projects coming out that me and Keyz are working on. Also, l’m planning on dropping an EP before the year is out. I would like to thank my supporters for always believing in me. I promise to never change and always put my fans first.

To keep up with International Nova, follow him on social media @interntionalnova. To learn more about Step Up, check out the Season 3 trailer: