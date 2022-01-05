Rising Rapper Jake James Discusses His Come Up, Working With Buckwild, Wall Street And More

Jake James talks about his roots in upstate New York, working with producer Buckwild, his day job on Wall Street, shutting down SOB’s,his love for Mac Miller, working with Mac’s producer Jerm, and more!

Jake James is an anomaly in the music industry, and he’s here to prove he has the talents and skillsets to make it in the big leagues.

Classifying himself as an “up-and-coming white hip-hop artist who’s serious about his craft,” the rising star sees himself on par with the greats such as Eminem, G-Eazy, and Mac Miller. From public housing to moving to Manhattan and working on Wall Street for most of his life, James creates music from the heart, touching on life topics and issues we can all relate to.

He states, “I got the business experience, I loved it but music has always been my passion since I met Mac Miller when I was a kid. Now, I’m transitioning into music full-time. It’s been crazy. I think I’m applying more pressure than most artists out here right now coming up, that’s my goal.”

While he currently spends his day job working as an investment banker, Jake’s whole trajectory on what his true dreams are have now completely shifted to music. With his undeniable lyricism and storytelling ability, James even caught the attention of GRAMMY Award-winning producer Street Symphony, who went on to executive produce his newest EP aptly titled The Earnings Season. The 6-track project is spearheaded by lead singles “High Grade” and “Count It Slow.”

To coincide with the project release, James shut down SOB’s in New York, bringing out special guests including Lola Brooke, HDBeenDope, Curly J, and Ace General.

Jake James

AllHipHop: What was a young Jake James like growing up in upstate New York?

Jake James: It was different, I grew up in a town with 1000 people. I now have 15K Instagram followers, so it was a weird feeling for me growing up around a lot of people who were cool with the middle-class normal life. I wasn’t, I never thought that way. I actually left high school when I was 15 and ended up going to college. I skipped high school and started working in business on Wall Street when I was 17, moved to the city. It was a way for me to set my trajectory elsewhere and know what I wanted in life. I saw a lot of normal middle-class life going on. A lot of people are happy with that lifestyle or they pretend to be, I knew I’d never be. It’s just a part of my process.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize you wanted to pursue music as a career?

Jake James: I always knew I could. Because when I was younger, I started going viral a lot, just doing little remix videos in Upstate. I knew that I had a talent. I went down to Manhattan and started opening for people like Dave East, G-Unit, and a couple other people. I knew. Just the reception I was getting, I knew. I spent a lot of my life on Wall Street so this is my first year of releasing my music commercially. My first single dropped back in February. I dropped a video, it went viral, then Buckwild – who’s a legendary producer – had reached out to me. That’s how I dropped my first single.

AllHipHop: What was the music video that went viral?

Jake James: I dropped a remix of “Ribbon in the Sky” by Rod Wave. It got reposted by a bunch of repost sites, it got 70K views the first two days. Buckwild had DMed me. Buck produced “I Got A Story To Tell” by Biggie and a lot for Big L, so that was my introduction to hip-hop. Once that happened, I thought “there’s a reason I’m doing this. There’s a reason for me to be here, create this path.” Hell yeah.

AllHipHop: What did Buckwild say when he DMed you?

Jake James: He just DMed me the prayer hand emoji. At first, I’m like “what? What’s he DMing me the prayer hand emoji for?” We went back and forth, I sent him some music. I knew who he was because Biggie’s my favorite rapper hands down, so I was very excited. He sent me a beat, he didn’t even charge me for it. It ended up being my first single, “Boss Thoughts,” earlier this year. Shout out to Buckwild.

AllHipHop: Were you opening up for Dave East and everyone before you ever dropped music?

Jake James: Yeah! Basically, I did a lot of footwork at first. I did showcases with a lot of people. I did showcases with Dave East, we did G-Unit. We did Moneybagg Yo. We did Funk Flex, DJ Clue, a lot of people. It was basically me getting my name out there in the early stages, but I knew I wanted the right team and right structure behind me before I really launched everything. That’s where I am at now.

AllHipHop: What’s it like working on Wall Street? You’re still there right?

Jake James: I’m in my final days of Wall Street right now, because tour next year seems to be the plan. Early top of the year. I started on Wall Street when I was 17. I come from a low income background. Got evicted when I was young, ended up moving to public housing. I knew I needed to understand money to get where I wanted. Wall Street was the way for me to do that. At a young age, it was a way for me to get by in Manhattan. You ever move to Manhattan when you’re 16/17 with no financial backing, it’s a trip. Wall Street was a means to an end for me, but I learned a lot in the process.

Right now I work at an investment bank, one of the bigger ones in the country. I lend money to hedge funds, private equity and asset managers. It’s a lot of hard work, but it teaches you the work ethic that you need to succeed in any industry. If you apply that same work ethic to music, there’s no way you can fail by any means. Shout out to Wall Street, but the creative side of me is more important. [laughs] I got more to offer.

AllHipHop: You have a song called “Count Slow,” which is a Wall Street anthem. Talk about blending both worlds.

Jake James: That was the first visual that really introduced the Wall Street life. That record “Count Slow” was produced by Street Symphony. That’s my guy, Street’s my A&R now. Street Symphony did a lot of Nipsey’s later music. He produced Victory Lap, “Hustle & Motivate.” He did “Young Black America” for Meek Mill. I got linked up with Street, he’s a two times Grammy winner. I was hungry so we did a whole project together.

“Count Slow” is the first time I really introduced any of the Wall Street aspects into the music. We went straight to Wall Street with a motorcade for the music video, to show visually what life on Wall Street is like. Because a lot of people never met anyone from Wall Street. That video got picked up, started going viral in certain places. No Jumper reposted, shout out Adam22. I’m just trying to give the world something they’ve never seen before, it’s my truest self.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be working with these legendary people?

Jake James: It’s a blessing. It’s motivation for me. I’ve always believed in myself but having people who are platinum plaqued up and Grammy-winning, just shows me I can do whenever I want. There are not many white rappers that take them so seriously outside of Mac Miller, G-Eazy, and Eminem. Gotta be the next up at some point. [laughs]

AllHipHop: The Earnings Season EP out now! How are you feeling?

Jake James: Feeling great! It was a dope project. Me and Street, that was our first collaboration together. He executive produced that. Lots of long hours in the studio down in Atlanta. Did 100K the first day, which I was very happy about. Streaming very well. We debuted at SOB’s. I’m not sure if you’ve ever been to SOB’s in Manhattan, great little venue. Height of Covid, we debuted it. We brought out 300+ people, which was a surprise because a lot of people were afraid to pop out. It went really well so far, I’m going to keep pushing it. Street and I are going to work on a collab album for top of the year. That’s the next step. Shout out to everyone bumping The Earnings Season, love y’all.

AllHipHop: What was it like having that many people come out? That’s not easy independent.

Jake James: I had sold out SOB’s a couple years ago, a showcase structure with many other artists. This is my first time trying to sell it out myself, with my name on the ticket. My manager and I booked the opening acts ourselves. We booked the venue directly so it’s a lot more pressure that way. When you go into the venue and meet the venue owner like “okay, we got this.” [claps]

We really had 10 days to pack out. We booked the venue 10 days in advance. For me, it showed me that I have a lot of love in my city. I wasn’t expecting 300+. It’s a 400 person venue, we damn near had it at capacity. It’s a blessing for sure. I love performing, and I love being able to connect with people. You resonate more when you’re in front of them, telling your story. I want to keep going bigger from 300 to 400 to 5K, 15K to 50K. We’ll see.

AllHipHop: Were you nervous at all?

Jake James: Nah, I don’t really get nervous. I was excited because I haven’t performed in New York since Covid hit. This was my first performance since Covid, so I was very excited. I hadn’t seen my NY supporters in a while. I moved to Atlanta for most of the year to work with Street, so this was my homecoming for sure. We had Lola Brooke come out and open. We had Curly J come out and open, HDBeenDope,

AllHipHop: How did you handpick the guests you brought out?

Jake James: We had some dope people. Lola Brooke came out , she’s been going crazy. She’s definitely one of my favorite female artists in New York. She bodied her set completely. We had HDBeenDope, he was formerly with Roc Nation. He’s a dope artist, he killed it. It was a chance for me to let other people get to know my fans and spread the love. Oftentimes, New Yorkers compete too much. They don’t come together to use their collective interest. I had K Goddess pull up on me to support.

AllHipHop: “Money Over Everything” is super vulnerable. What were you going through recording this one?

Jake James: Damn, nobody ever asked me that question yet. [laughs]. As I entered the music industry, my life changed a lot. I used to live in Manhattan, had a very structured life working on Wall Street. I had a nice luxury apartment in Midtown. It was every day the same schedule. With that comes relationships. You’re around people a lot more, you can develop closer relationships. Once music started taking off, I ended my lease. I started traveling, lived in hotels all around the country. Five, seven different cities. For me, I ended a