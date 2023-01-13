JEDA Brings In The New Year With Music Everyone Can Relate To

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out this interview with rising artist Jeda.

“New Year New Me” sets the tone for the New Year, which is 2023. This song is a reference to the popular quote that we see a lot on social media on January 1st. After the way 2022 turned out for a lot of people, JEDA wrote this song with the intent to cheer up his crowd and bring light to his fans.

His goal is to celebrate his evolution and the person he’s becoming after overcoming a difficult and challenging year. As the artist states multiple times in the chorus, “it’s a new year, new [him]”. This single’s hyped rhythm and club vibe make it the perfect New Year’s celebration song.

AllHipHop: What first got you into music?

JEDA: Covid and boredom. I was hanging out with my friends during covid, then I played a beat, started drunk free styling, and all my friends were like, wtf man, you gotta hop in the studio right now, and that’s how I started making music.

AllHipHop: Who inspired you to make music?

JEDA: I listen to a lot of Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and a lot of other artists, but I really got inspired by Polo G, YB, and Rod Wave. Young men my age just trying to prove a point to the world.

AllHipHop: How would you describe the music that you typically create?

JEDA: I would say I create a lot of emotional rap, but sometimes I try to lean into the club vibe to turn my fans up.

AllHipHop: What is your creative process like?

JEDA: A vibe for real. I just throw on a beat or ask my engineer to play me any beat and from there, everything just comes naturally. I enjoy writing music alone.

AllHipHop: Who would you most like to collaborate with?

JEDA: A song with Rod Wave and SZA is all I need.

AllHipHop: If you could go open a show for any artist, who would it be?

JEDA: Has to be DRAKE.

AllHipHop: What is one message you would give to your fans?

JEDA: Keep striving for greatness, and remember it takes time to get to whatever destination you aim for. Be patient, pray and work as hard as you can to get what you desire.

AllHipHop: What is the most useless talent you have?

JEDA: I’m a very talented soccer player.

AllHipHop: Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

JEDA: Strictly my songs, that’s where I get inspired a lot, so I try to freestyle with things around me.

AllHipHop: What would you be doing right now if it wasn’t for your music career?

JEDA: Music career was really a second option, I’d give everything to be a football player.

AllHipHop: Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

JEDA: I performed alongside big artists like P-Square, Kranium, Focalistic. I enjoy every single show because seeing people get introduced and fascinated by a new artist’s stage presence and quality music is the best feeling.

AllHipHop: How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

JEDA: It is the easiest way to go if you need your music heard. Half of the world uses the internet every day. All you have to do is find your audience and stick to it.

AllHipHop: What is your favorite song to perform?

JEDA: I would say my favorite song to perform right now is MY THING.

AllHipHop: Which famous musicians do you admire?

JEDA: Drake has to be on the top of my list.

AllHipHop: What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

JEDA: Driving with a suspended license.

AllHipHop: What is the best advice you’ve been given?

JEDA: Be true to who you are.

AllHipHop: If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

JEDA: How complex it is for a good artist to break out.

AllHipHop: What’s next for you?

JEDA: Tell Rolling Loud I’m coming soon.