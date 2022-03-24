Jourdin Pauline Talks “Deep” Visual, TikTok & Going Vegan

Jourdin Pauline speaks on her new visual, the songwriting process, getting on TikTok, learning choreography, starting her hair line, quitting smoking and going vegan, and more!

Jourdin Pauline is the Guyanese princess, and we are screaming over her newest video, “Deep.”

A standout single from her most recent EP titled Love Songs About Nobody, which fans can’t help but wait for the arrival of the project’s deluxe, “Deep” sees Jourdin spitting “I need you to throw this money while I throw this ass, you can only give me back shots if you buy me bags. Keep calling me bougie, but your other b#### is trash, Can’t chase none of these n#####, but for me he do the dash.”

The visual is directed by Supo Supreme, whom she frequently collaborates with. Running two and a half minutes long, “Deep” is the perfect introduction to what Jourdin is capable of, an undeniable force in music and entertainment while effortlessly inspiring females all around the world that they too can make their wildest dreams come true.

AllHipHop: I remember you telling me about the “Deep” music video on Shirley’s Temple! Sexy is the perfect description for the video.

Jourdin Pauline: It feels so good bruh. Seeing myself visually has been a dream come true. As a kid, I used to think “when my music comes out, I’m only going to watch my videos,” and I don’t only watch my videos. [laughs] I don’t like looking at my videos, but now it’s more acceptable. I’m like okay!

AllHipHop: What was your creative vision?

Jourdin Pauline: Really the creative vision was just bad b####, you see me. It’s pretty self-explanatory. You got the money, the little boy had the little diamond and the big diamond.

AllHipHop: Where was the video shot at?

Jourdin Pauline: Downtown LA.

AllHipHop: What was the best memory from shooting?

Jourdin Pauline: Getting glammed up and honestly, when I was doing the walking scene in the beginning. I was nervous, there were so many people behind the scenes just watching me and I was practically naked. I’m like wait, I’m scared. But I did it! I’m pretty proud of myself for doing that!

AllHipHop: How do you get over your nerves?

Jourdin Pauline: I get over them right now by prayer and deep breaths. Dropping down low and coming back up slow. That’s my key right now, going low.

AllHipHop: Is that Maurice Moore in the video?

Jourdin Pauline: Yes, that is Maurice in the video. He tried to bring me a little baby diamond and I was like no. Me and Maurice wrote “Nobody” together years ago. He’s been a person that’s been supportive and genuine in my career, and trusts the process. I love Maurice, he’s awesome.

AllHipHop: What’s your songwriting process? Do you like working with other people?

Jourdin Pauline: Yeah actually! I’m getting into it now more so. I love working with people. I love a room being filled with nothing but creative energy and that warm [sighs] feeling. Being in the room with a bunch of masterminds and everything sounds so flame, that’s my favorite thing right now. That’s my kink, I think that’s a kink of mine.

AllHipHop: Do you typically come up with the concept or melody first?

Jourdin Pauline: Melody, and then concept.

AllHipHop: What was the studio session for “Deep” like? It’s a very uptempo, pop-y record.

Jourdin Pauline: Shout out to Sauce Miyagi, we gotta bring that boy out of retirement. We did that song in one hour. It was super quick! We did that song so quickly! We did a lot of songs quite quickly, shout out to Sauce Miyagi.

AllHipHop: You’ve been doing your thing on TikTok!

Jourdin Pauline: [laughs] I’ve been trying. It’s another world. I’m getting used to the world, but I have a lot of people that’s been doing videos to my sounds and that’s really awesome and inspiring. That’s major. I didn’t realize how major it was, but it’s pretty major. The more and more videos I see the more and more I’m inspired to do my own TikTok feed. It’s a process with the app and I want everything to be as genuine and real as possible. I want people to really f### with and understand Jourdin Pauline, so me cultivating an audience from that platform is pretty cool.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite TikTok you’ve seen someone do of “Deep”?

Jourdin Pauline: There’s this girl – I didn’t even know how popular she was, my little cousin’s like “Omg, she did a video to your song!” I didn’t even know. This little girl has her brother and her dad and they’re dancing all cohesive. That’s so cool, and I didn’t even know. ‘Cause Tiktok kids are on another level and I didn’t even know. That’s pretty cool. That’s one of my favorite videos because the dad killed it.

AllHipHop: How was it learning the choreography? It looks like you’re having so much fun!

Jourdin Pauline: Yeah! At first, I’m like “ah” to dancing, but now I’m out of a cloud. I’m comfortable in my skin and grace, so now I love dancing. My rehearsals now are so much fun because I love it. I’m looking at the video like damn, I could do that so much better now! Because now, I could really nail everything. The more you do something, the better you get at it. Practice makes perfect. Don’t really care about how many eyes or whatever you get, just keep making sure you’re doing your part to be great on your path. Beyonce didn’t know how to dance at first, she literally self-taught herself how to dance. Now, she’s a machine. I don’t put any limits on myself, I’ll be really crisp with the moves really soon.

AllHipHop: Do you get nervous when you perform now or no?

Jourdin Pauline: Nervousness is a trick. I’m always trying to get out believing everybody else’s perception of me before I believe my own. Now when I walk into a room of people, at first I had social anxiety because I was homeschooled. But now, everything else is a trick. Even when I go on stage, my thought process is, okay just do what you do, don’t even think about it. Don’t even think about the people or how they view you, just do it. I actually feel more nervous after I perform.

AllHipHop: Why?

Jourdin Pauline: I’ll be like hmmm, did I do that right? I’m really hard on myself afterwards.

AllHipHop: When you are performing, do you feel like you’re living in your purpose in that moment?

Jourdin Pauline: I blackout. I don’t really feel like I’m there. I literally go on stage, and blackout. I just do it.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be showing your personality more on social media?

Jourdin Pauline: Honestly, I feel like I’ve been gatekeeping my personality and gatekeeping myself. I don’t know why because I’m with real B’s right now. The more I showcase who I am, it’s really benefiting me. Because people are like “oh I thought you were a b####.” No, I’m not a b####. [laughs] I had to get out of the fear of other people’s judgements and realize that s### has nothing to do with me.

AllHipHop: Do you feel like it’s more pressure as you get bigger?

Jourdin Pauline: I feel like it’s less pressure, for me at least. Little Jourdin already cultivated who she was, I’m just growing into it. I’ve always been famous in my head, my whole life. [laughs] So now, it’s how it’s supposed to be.

AllHipHop: How does it feel growing up, being bullied, overcoming that to now stepping into this pop princess?

Jourdin Pauline: It feels great! I have a long way to go, I’m just making sure I’m falling in grace. I’m filling myself up in the Lord’s grace. I can’t think about other people’s judgment of myself because that’s gonna hinder my own growth. Being who I wanna be, at first I’m like “ooh, I can’t do this because I don’t want this person to feel bad if I look too cute.” I’ll be cute sometimes and I’ll make myself look crazy, little stuff like that. Now, I’m releasing all that “toxic” behavior and just being me.

AllHipHop: Can we expect dancehall records from you?

Jourdin Pauline: Yes, for sure. You guys are on me about that now. It’s coming but for the meantime go stream “Spiral,” “Danger,” and “Nobody” out now.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to have “Spiral” hit one million views?

Jourdin Pauline: S###, I want a billion now. It feels great though, I feel amazing. ‘Cause you know that’s not easy for an independent artist No. I think it’s just persistence that people are finally getting to understand and hear me. So grateful for every view, every listener, and every supporter. Thank you for riding with me!

AllHipHop: Did you say you were in the studio til 9am?

Jourdin Pauline: Yes, started at 6pm. I stay in the studio! {laughs}

AllHipHop: I work hard, but I feel like you work equally as hard.

Jourdin Pauline: Yeah bruh, you got to. You have to Shirley! “Get your f##### ass up and work!” [Kim K reference] Just like Kim said, that’s what we’re doing. We’re working Kim.

AllHipHop: Any updates on the Love Songs About Nobody Deluxe?

Jourdin Pauline: I’m working! We’re working on it, it’s coming together and it’s going to be more in- depth. I’m going to be able to paint my story a bit more clearer and I want people to understand a little more of my emotions. Now, I’m really speaking.

AllHipHop: How’s the acting going?

Jourdin Pauline: It’s going great! I’m finishing up on a project pretty soon, I’m really excited for people to see me. Oh god! See, doing it is one thing, but now that that s###’s almost done, I’m getting butterflies.

AllHipHop: Can we expect anything from this role?

Jourdin Pauline: I’m pretty much myself in this role. Really, I’m a social media teen living my life and I have a crazy stalker. So it’s me being me, but with a crazy stalker. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Any entrepreneur endeavors?

Jourdin Pauline: Yes, I do. I’m going to be executive producing the film I’m in, which is exciting. My merch is dropping, so I’m really gonna be selling hard copies. I’m really excited to start my own hair company too, I’m excited about that.

AllHipHop: Is it gonna be wigs?

Jourdin Pauline: It’s going to be wigs and bundles!

AllHipHop: Did you always have a passion for hair?

Jourdin Pauline: Hecka yeah! My hair be looking crazy most of the time. [laughs] But when it’s done, it’s lit. I just want it to be done all the time.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite look?

Jourdin Pauline: Of course, blonde. Maybe curly, long body waves. 40 inches, part in the middle or flipped over.

AllHipHop: What’s the latest with Pauline Kush?

Jourdin Pauline: You know, 2022 New Year’s resolution, I don’t smoke weed anymore. So I’m probably gonna put that in the back pocket.

AllHipHop: Wait! I need to know what led to this?

Jourdin Pauline: I don’t know. It just happened. But Pauline Kush is gonna be coming back soon because everybody keeps asking about it. It’s not a major priority because I have my hands in so many things. I’m building the right foundation for everything I have coming out so it could be [snaps] out of here, because this isn’t the time for games.

AllHipHop: Can I ask what led to this? Was it your busy schedule?

Jourdin Pauline: Yeah, and being more so in tune with myself. There’s so many layers to us as human beings and it’s cheating ourselves if we don’t tap into it. Being your greatest, most highest, is being on all those levels, but sober-minded. But I don’t know, I might change my mind tomorrow! And I’m 9 days vegan now, it’s my 9th day.

AllHipHop: I’m so proud of you!!

Jourdin Pauline: Thank you. I got a whole vegetable bowl upstairs waiting for me. When I order it, usually it’ll be salmon with a little something something, but it’s all vegetables. At first, I’m like ugh, but now I’m like okay, I can get with this!

AllHipHop: I’m sure you feel great!

Jourdin Pauline: I feel good, yeah.

AllHipHop: What’s one thing you struggle with when it comes to being vegan?

Jourdin Pauline: I really want some curry chicken. I’m gonna figure it out. Maybe I’ll curry some potatoes and some chickpeas.

AllHipHop: What led to you going vegan?

Jourdin Pauline: My body’s been rejecting it. I had oxtails in front of me and usually, I’d bust down on some oxtail. But I was looking at it and [makes disgusted face], it wasn’t sitting right with me. The chicken hadn’t been sitting right with me. I had Chick-fil-A and the nugget was slimy, that was my last straw. I said no nevermind, never again. It was the last straw for me. I bit the nugget, the s### was slimy and it had the tendon in it. The little hard clear bone s###, disgusting.

AllHipHop: Does this mean no more crab legs?

Jourdin Pauline: See, I be talking about this in the studio. Killah B [producer] is 3 months vegan. He said once you hit the 3 month mark, I could cheat and eat some crab legs, because I frickin’ love crab legs. After 3 months, your body’s fully cleansed of the toxins and s###. I’ll probably eat salmon and some crab legs. What’s this month? April, May, June. Ooh, that’s all the way in June. Ah. I’m a be honest I don’t know.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited about next?

Jourdin Pauline: Everything. Everything bro. Everything. Every day is a blessing.